Salt Lake Takes Third Straight

The Salt Lake Bees (18-24) offense came alive late to lead the Bees to a 9-5 win for their third straight victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (23-19) on Thursday night.

The top four batters in the Salt Lake lineup each had multiple hits as the foursome of David Fletcher, Trey Cabbage, Kevin Padlo and Michael Stefanic went a combined 10-for-19 at the plate and drove in seven of the Bees' nine runs on the night. The offense was backed by a strong start from PCL strikeout leader Kenny Rosenberg. Appearing in his first game for the Bees in nearly a month, Rosenberg allowed just three runs over five innings of work. Kolton Ingram earned his first win in a Bees uniform in relief, and the trio of Eric Torres, Gerardo Reyes and Reyes Moronta pitched three innings of relief without allowing a hit to finish off the Dodgers, combining for four strikeouts as Reyes punched out all three batters he faced.

The Bees went down 3-0 in the second inning but clawed back into the game with a Zach Humphreys RBI single in the bottom of the second and a pair of runs in the fifth on a Stefanic RBI double. Oklahoma City responded with two runs in the top of the sixth to retake the lead, but the Bees exploded for five hits and five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good. The five-run rally was punctuated by doubles from Orlando Martinez, Cabbage and Padlo. The Bees then added an insurance run on a Padlo single in the seventh for good measure.

The Bees will throw it back to the early 2000s on Friday night with Salt Lake Stingers night followed by a postgame drone show. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

