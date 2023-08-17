Salt Lake Takes Third Straight
August 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees (18-24) offense came alive late to lead the Bees to a 9-5 win for their third straight victory over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (23-19) on Thursday night.
The top four batters in the Salt Lake lineup each had multiple hits as the foursome of David Fletcher, Trey Cabbage, Kevin Padlo and Michael Stefanic went a combined 10-for-19 at the plate and drove in seven of the Bees' nine runs on the night. The offense was backed by a strong start from PCL strikeout leader Kenny Rosenberg. Appearing in his first game for the Bees in nearly a month, Rosenberg allowed just three runs over five innings of work. Kolton Ingram earned his first win in a Bees uniform in relief, and the trio of Eric Torres, Gerardo Reyes and Reyes Moronta pitched three innings of relief without allowing a hit to finish off the Dodgers, combining for four strikeouts as Reyes punched out all three batters he faced.
The Bees went down 3-0 in the second inning but clawed back into the game with a Zach Humphreys RBI single in the bottom of the second and a pair of runs in the fifth on a Stefanic RBI double. Oklahoma City responded with two runs in the top of the sixth to retake the lead, but the Bees exploded for five hits and five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good. The five-run rally was punctuated by doubles from Orlando Martinez, Cabbage and Padlo. The Bees then added an insurance run on a Padlo single in the seventh for good measure.
The Bees will throw it back to the early 2000s on Friday night with Salt Lake Stingers night followed by a postgame drone show. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 17, 2023
- Dodgers Downed, 9-5, by Bees - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Albuquerque Wins Over El Paso, 9-5 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake Takes Third Straight - Salt Lake Bees
- Round Rock Rallies to Take Down Space Cowboys - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Aces Can't Crack Aviators' Pitching, Fall 7-3 in Game Three - Reno Aces
- Express Win Streak at Nine After Topping Space Cowboys 6-3 - Round Rock Express
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Sacramento (6:45 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 17, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Sacramento Scores Early, Often in Win Over Tacoma - Sacramento River Cats
- Rainiers Lose for Only Fourth Time in 19 Games - Tacoma Rainiers
- Chihuahuas Obliterate Isotopes, 20-7 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Reno's Offense Grounded by Las Vegas in 4-3 Loss - Reno Aces
- Chihuahuas Win, 20-7, Over Isotopes - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Sugar Land Rally in Ninth Falls Just Short in Close Loss to Express - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Round Rock Comes from Behind to Take Down Sugar Land - Round Rock Express
- Bees Down Dodgers, 6-2 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Salt Lake Takes Third Straight
- Soto Goes Deep Twice in Bees' Win
- Bees' Bats Bash Dodgers
- Dodgers in Town for Six-Game Homestand
- Bees Fall to Aces 8-6