Rainiers Lose for Only Fourth Time in 19 Games

West Sacramento, CA -The Tacoma Rainiers (62-54, 25-16) lost for just the second time in their last 11 games on Wednesday night, dropping a 9-2 decision to the Sacramento River Cats (49-66, 15-26). 1-1 on the road trip, the Rainiers' road win streak was halted at four games (tied season-high). Tacoma will enter play on Thursday tied with Las Vegas for the PCL's second half playoff spot, after the latter's 4-3 win at Reno.

TACOMA MULTI-HIT: LF Cooper Hummel (2-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI), RF Zach DeLoach (2-for-4, double)

TACOMA HOME RUNS: None

TACOMA STARTING PITCHER: RHP Darren McCaughan (4.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 88 pitches)

SACRAMENTO MULTI-HIT: 3B David Villar (3-for-5, 2 runs), SS Casey Schmitt (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB), CF Tyler Fitzgerald (2-for-5, triple, RBI, run)

SACRAMENTO HOME RUNS: SS Casey Schmitt (2-run, 1st inning)

SACRAMENTO STARTING PITCHER: RHP Miguel Yajure (4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 77 pitches)

But wait, there's more:

- Darren McCaughan's start was his 79th for Tacoma since 2018, which places him alone in fifth in Tacoma's Triple-A history (since 1960). He's now accumulated 390 strikeouts with the Rainiers through Wednesday, which passed Ryan Franklin (1997-2001) for fourth in franchise history. Tacoma slipped to 13-7 in McCaughan's 20 starts this season.

- Rainiers RHP Ryan Jensen worked his second scoreless inning (sixth) in as many outings since joining the club (waivers, CHC on 8/8): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K so far with Tacoma.

- Casey Schmitt's home run was his third at Triple-A this season; he's homered on consecutive nights to begin this series.

- River Cats 1B Armando Alvarez had a game-high 3 RBI; eight of nine Sacramento starters had at least a base hit. Only top San Francisco Giants prospect Luis Matos (RF) did not, going 0-for-5.

This midpoint of this weeklong series will be on Thursday, beginning with a 6:45 PT first pitch at Sutter Health Park. LHP Kyle Hart will start for Tacoma, opposite Sacramento RHP Mason Black.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

