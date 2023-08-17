Albuquerque Wins Over El Paso, 9-5
August 17, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes scored eight runs in the first two innings and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-5. Albuquerque has won two of the first three games of the six-game series.
El Paso right fielder Brandon Dixon went 2-for-4 with a triple and a hit by pitch and has reached base in eight of his last 14 plate appearances. Chihuahuas third baseman Jantzen Witte went 3-for-5 with his 16th home run of the season. Witte fell a triple shy of a cycle for the second straight game and now has 73 RBIs, which is the seventh-highest total in the Pacific Coast League.
El Paso reliever Ray Kerr struck out two in a scoreless inning in his first game back since being optioned by San Diego. Albuquerque hitting coach Jordan Pacheco and outfielder Jameson Hannah were both ejected after arguing the same call in the bottom of the second inning. There was a 34-minute weather delay before the game.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Isotopes 9 Final Score (08/17/2023) (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (20-22, 52-65), Albuquerque (21-21, 48-69)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (4-7, 8.08) vs. Albuquerque LHP Josh Rogers (4-7, 8.44). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
