Tacoma Defiance Travels to LAFC2 Friday Night for Pacific Division Clash

August 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (10-8-4, 36 points) travels to LAFC2 (10-6-6, 39 points) on Friday, August 30 at Titans Stadium (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

Tacoma is coming off a 1-1 draw with The Town FC that saw Tacoma leave PayPal Park with a road point. Chris Aquino scored the loan goal for Defiance, his team-leading eighth goal of the year.

Tacoma currently sits in third place in the Pacific Division with 36 points, while LAFC2 sits in second place with 39 points.

Defiance and LAFC2 have faced off twice already this season, both home fixtures for Tacoma, winning the first contest 2-0 before drawing the second 4-4.

Georgi Minoungou recently signed a First Team contract with Seattle. The Côte d'Ivoire international joined Tacoma prior to the 2022 season, making 58 total appearances.

Following Friday's match, Tacoma hosts Timbers2 on Sunday, September 8 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent: Josh Appel

