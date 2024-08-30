FC Cincinnati 2 Return to Action Sunday Night against Toronto FC II at Scudamore Field

August 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 return to play Sunday, September 1 following an off week as they host Toronto FC II at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. The Orange and Blue continue to pace the Eastern Conference standings heading into the final stretch of the season while the Young Reds will look to close the gap on the final playoff spot.

The match will air on MLSNEXTPro.com and tickets for the match can be claimed with a SeatGeek account through the FC Cincinnati App. Instructions on how to claim tickets for the match can be found here.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs TORONTO FC II - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2024 - 8 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

SEASON SERIES ON THE LINE - FC Cincinnati 2 will play their third and final meeting of the season against Toronto FC II this weekend. The two sides split a pair of 2-1 wins in two matches at York Lions Stadium on April 14 and July 14. There has always been a regulation time winner when the Orange and Blue and Young Reds face off, and Cincinnati can level the all-time series at 4-4-0 with a win Sunday night.

BATTLE FOR THE TOP SPOT - The Orange and Blue have held the top spot in the east since defeating Chicago Fire FC II, 5-0, on July 28, but things are getting tight as the regular season draws to a close. Eight points separate eighth place Chattanooga FC from the Orange and Blue as just one team in the conference has been eliminated from playoff contention (New England Revolution II).

THE HOME STRETCH - The Orange and Blue will play six matches from September 1 through October 6 to close out the MLSNP regular season. Cincinnati are 4-2-2 this season against their remaining opponents, which includes a third and final meeting against Columbus Crew 2 and a first meeting with Orlando City B on MLS NEXT Pro's Decision Day at TQL Stadium on October 6.

Tickets for the regular season finale at TQL Stadium are on sale and can be purchased here.

LAST TIME IN TORONTO... - Stefan Chirila and Ben Stitz were on the scoresheet for the Orange and Blue against Toronto back in July. Stitz scored the opener for his fourth of the year while Chirila won it in the 90th with his fifth goal.

The forward pair have since hit the six-goal mark and share a co-team lead in the category. The attackers have also combined for five assists and lead the team in shots with Stitz at 36 and Chirila at 34.

SCOUTING TORONTO FC II (7-10-4, 25 PTS., 13TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

Toronto FC II find themselves 10 points off the final playoff spot heading into Matchweek 25 with seven games to play, including Sunday's match against Cincinnati. Since facing the Orange and Blue on July 14, the Young Reds are 2-2-1 and earned a 4-2 win over second place Philadelphia Union II on August 18.

Julian Altobelli continues to be the focal point of the Toronto attack as the forward notched his sixth goal of the season against Huntsville City FC last time out. Altobelli has found the back of the net in three consecutive matches and now leads the team in shots (48) and shots on target (22).

Forward Hassan Ayari has started to heat up as the regular season draws to a close. Ayari scored just one goal through his first nine appearances in 2024 but has scored four over his last seven. Ayari bagged a brace against New York Red Bulls II in a 4-3 win at the end of July and has provided much needed support to a team that has scored just 31 goals this season.

Toronto have done well in limiting chances for their opponents, allowing 72 shot attempts through 21 matches, the second lowest total in MLSNP, but have struggled to keep those attempts out of goal. The Young Reds have conceded 40 goals and carry a 52.4 save percentage, the second lowest in the league.

The Young Reds have drawn in four matches this season and are one of just three teams in MLSNP (Inter Miami CF II, Huntsville City FC) yet to earn extra points in kick from the spot. Toronto have been involved in close battles all season long as 12 of their 17 matches ending with a regulation time result have been decided by just one goal. The Young Reds have won and lost six games each in one goal results.

