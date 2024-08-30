Inter Miami CF II Set to Face Direct Rival Crown Legacy FC on Sunday

August 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Coming off an historic 5-1 win against Chattanooga FC, where Inter Miami CF II registered their largest margin of victory at home, the team now travels north to face direct rival Crown Legacy FC. The Herons will aim to extend their regulation unbeaten streak on Sunday, Sep. 1, at 3:00 p.m. ET at Sportsplex at Matthews.

This fixture will temporarily determine first place in the Southeast Division, making it a key match as Inter Miami CF II pushes for an historic playoff qualification. The team has extended its unbeaten streak to eight games and, having scored 15 goals in the last five games, will set up an interesting fixture. Inter Miami II has outscored the opposition 22-7 over that span, moving up to the ninth place in the overall standings.

Crown Legacy FC, currently eighth in the standings with 37 points (9W-7L-6D), will pose a significant challenge. This will be the second meeting between the sides in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Inter Miami CF II previously delivered a 2-0 victory over Crown Legacy FC at Chase Stadium back in July.

