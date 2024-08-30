Carolina Core FC Loan Forward Federico Stachuk to USL League One Side Greenville Triumph SC

August 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has loaned forward Federico Stachuk to USL League One side Greenville Triumph SC for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

Stachuk, 21, made two appearances for Carolina Core FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season including one start against Huntsville City FC.

Transaction: Carolina Core FC loan forward Federico Stachuk to USL League One side Greenville Triumph SC for the remainder of the 2024 campaign on Aug, 30, 2024.

