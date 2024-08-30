Huntsville City FC to Visit Orlando City B on Sunday, September 1

August 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will play the second of two consecutive road games on Sunday, Sept. 1 when they face Orlando City B at 6 p.m. CT at Osceola Heritage Park.

Here are five things to know about Sunday's match, airing live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Huntsville City FC is currently on a four-match unbeaten streak and three-match winning streak, outscoring opponents 7-5 in that stretch. During this run, six different Boys in Blue have scored goals: midfielders Jony Bolaños and Ethan O'Brien, and forwards Woobens Pacius, Jonathan Pérez, Adem Sipić, and Tristan Tropeano.

Huntsville's largest win in club history came against Orlando City B on July 9, 2023. Five different Boys in Blue scored as HCFC beat Orlando 6-2. The team's dominant performance earned Huntsville MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchday 16 honors. Overall, Huntsville is 1W-2L-1D, 0SOW against Orlando City B.

Defender Joey Skinner will become the third Huntsville player to make 40 appearances all-time for the club in his next outing, joining midfielders Jony Bolaños and Ollie Wright. Additionally, Skinner will join Bolaños as the only two players to make 30 starts all-time for Huntsville in his next start.

Fans who cannot make it to Florida for Sunday's match can see the game at the club's official watch party at The Casual Pint (2 Off Broadway St NW, Huntsville, AL 35806).

The next chance for fans to see Huntsville at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium will be Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. when the Boys in Blue face parent club Nashville SC in the inaugural "Space Cowboy Match" presented by ReLogic Research, Inc. In addition to the match, fans can get autographs pregame from non-dressing Nashville players, as well as see NSC mascot Tempo. Following the final whistle, attendees can enjoy fireworks presented by Jacksonville State University.

