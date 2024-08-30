Revolution II Host Chicago Fire FC II on Saturday

August 30, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (August 30, 2024) - New England Revolution II (4-15-3; 17 pts.) return home to Gillette Stadium on Saturday night to host Eastern Conference rival Chicago Fire FC II (8-7-7; 36 pts.). Saturday's match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET and airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Matt Pedersen calling the contest.

New England and Chicago have played one another evenly through six matches in the all-time series between the two sides, with each club holding a 2-2-2 record. Saturday's match is the third encounter between the two teams in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, with each team collecting a 3-2 victory to split the first two meetings. Chicago defeated Revolution II in the most recent matchup on July 23, but Fire FC II is a winless 0-3-1 since then. Chicago battled New York City FC II to a 2-2 draw at Belson Stadium last Friday, falling short of the extra point in a 7-6 shootout defeat.

Revolution II closed a two-game road trip with a 2-1 loss to Carolina Core FC last weekend at Truist Point. Forward Alex Monis added to his team-lead in goals scored this season with his eighth tally of the 2024 campaign, giving New England a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. But a second yellow card to midfielder Javaun Mussenden five minutes later forced Revolution II to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

New England maintained its 1-0 advantage into the late stages of the second half, before Carolina netted two goals in the closing minutes to take the victory. Core FC netted the equalizer in the 85th minute, followed by the game-winning tally in stoppage time. Despite the defeat, Revolution II goalkeeper JD Gunn registered a six-save outing to lead the defense. In the backline, Revolution Academy product Sage Kinner, a 17-year-old from Burlington, Vermont, suited up for a 77-minute performance in his professional debut.

Monis, who features for the Philippines National Team on the international stage, continues to guide Revolution II's attack with three goals and one assist over his last five appearances. The 21-year-old, who formerly played for Chicago Fire FC II from 2022-2023, also owns three assists over 20 games played this season. Monis' eight goals scored rank tied for 10th-best in MLS NEXT Pro.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST CHICAGO FIRE FC II:

Revolution II maintaining their position among league leaders in corner kicks (T-3rd-125) and key passes (5th-246). New England also ranks tied for eighth in shots (117).

New England improving on its 2-2-2 all-time record against Chicago Fire FC II.

F Alex Monis maintaining his team lead of eight goals scored. The former Chicago Fire FC II player owns three goals and one assist over his last five games played.

GK JD Gunn building on his six-save performance in last weekend's match at Carolina Core FC.

D Sage Kinner, a Revolution Academy product from Burlington, Vermont, following on his professional debut in last weekend's match at Carolina Core FC.

M Patrick Leal holding his position among league leaders in key passes (5th-47).

M Gevork Diarbian and Leal continuing to appear in every match for Revolution II this season (22).

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #23

New England Revolution II vs. Chicago Fire FC II

Saturday, August 31, 2024

6:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TALENT

Matt Pedersen

