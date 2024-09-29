Tacoma Defiance Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
September 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (12-9-5, 43 points) hosts Houston Dynamo 2 (9-10-7, 36 points) in its final home match of the regular season on Sunday, September 29 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma is coming off a 3-1 loss to Whitecaps FC 2 where Snyder Brunell scored the lone goal for Tacoma. The goal marked Brunell's third goal of the season for Tacoma. Chris Aquino leads Defiance in scoring with 10 goals.
Defiance and Houston have faced off once this season already at SaberCats Stadium, with Tacoma earning a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.
Following Sunday's match, Tacoma travels to St. Louis CITY2 for a Decision Day matchup on Sunday, October 6 at CITYPARK (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Josh Appel
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance in action
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 29, 2024
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- RSL Earns 2-2 Road Draw at Austin - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Falls 3-1 to Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday Afternoon at Swangard Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to Whitecaps FC 2 for Saturday Matchup
- Tacoma Defiance Draws 1-1 with Real Monarchs on Friday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Real Monarch Friday Night at Starfire Stadium