Tacoma Defiance Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium

September 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance in action

(Tacoma Defiance) Tacoma Defiance in action(Tacoma Defiance)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (12-9-5, 43 points) hosts Houston Dynamo 2 (9-10-7, 36 points) in its final home match of the regular season on Sunday, September 29 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

Tacoma is coming off a 3-1 loss to Whitecaps FC 2 where Snyder Brunell scored the lone goal for Tacoma. The goal marked Brunell's third goal of the season for Tacoma. Chris Aquino leads Defiance in scoring with 10 goals.

Defiance and Houston have faced off once this season already at SaberCats Stadium, with Tacoma earning a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.

Following Sunday's match, Tacoma travels to St. Louis CITY2 for a Decision Day matchup on Sunday, October 6 at CITYPARK (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Josh Appel

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.