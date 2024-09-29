Toronto FC II (1) - Chattanooga FC (5) Postgame Summary
September 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
CFC - Jesus Ibarra 35' (Mehdi Ouamri)
TOR - Markus Cimermancic 60' (Andrei Dumitru)
CFC - Milo Garvanian 62' (Jesus Ibarra)
CFC - Taylor Gray 66' (Markus Naglestad)
CFC - Alex McGrath 70' (Luis Garcia Sosa)
CFC - Taylor Gray 80' (Milo Garvanian)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CFC - Andrés Jiménez 8' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 9-12-6 34 points
Chattanooga FC 9-9-9 43 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Shafique Wilson; Marko Stojadinovic (Matthew Catavolo 83'), Ythallo, Richard Chukwu (Stefan Kapor 75'); Mark Fisher (C), Charlie Staniland (Tyler Londono 81'), Lucas Olguin, Jesús Batiz; Hassan Ayari, Markus Cimermancic, Andrei Dumitru (Joses Chukwu 81')
Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Abraham, Kundai Mawoko, Costa Iliadis
CHATTANOOGA FC - Jonathan Burke; Jesse Williams (Joseph Perez 70'), Logan Brown, Farid Sar-Sar, Milo Garvanian; Callum Watson (Luis Garcia Sosa 70'), Andrés Jiménez (Robert Screen 83'), Alex McGrath (C); Taylor Gray, Jesus Ibarra (Minjae Kwak 75'), Mehdi Ouamri (Markus Naglestad 46')
Substitutes Not Used: Michael Barrueta, Ethan Koren
MEDIA NOTES
Shafique Wilson and Tyler Londono made their Toronto FC II debuts this afternoon, becoming the eighteenth and nineteenth players respectively to make their Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Lucas Olguin made his 50th appearance for Toronto FC II, becoming the fourth active TFC II player (Markus Cimermancic, Julian Altobelli and Adam Pearlman) to reach the milestone.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 29, 2024
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 1-0 Clean Sheet Victory against Columbus Crew 2 - Chicago Fire FC II
- Five-Star Chattanooga FC Cruises Past Toronto FC II to Stay in Playoff Race - Chattanooga FC
- Olney scores in stoppage time to keep first seed hopes alive - Philadelphia Union II
- Toronto FC II Walloped by Chattanooga FC - Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II (1) - Chattanooga FC (5) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- RSL Earns 2-2 Road Draw at Austin - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.