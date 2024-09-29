Toronto FC II (1) - Chattanooga FC (5) Postgame Summary

September 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

CFC - Jesus Ibarra 35' (Mehdi Ouamri)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 60' (Andrei Dumitru)

CFC - Milo Garvanian 62' (Jesus Ibarra)

CFC - Taylor Gray 66' (Markus Naglestad)

CFC - Alex McGrath 70' (Luis Garcia Sosa)

CFC - Taylor Gray 80' (Milo Garvanian)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CFC - Andrés Jiménez 8' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 9-12-6 34 points

Chattanooga FC 9-9-9 43 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Shafique Wilson; Marko Stojadinovic (Matthew Catavolo 83'), Ythallo, Richard Chukwu (Stefan Kapor 75'); Mark Fisher (C), Charlie Staniland (Tyler Londono 81'), Lucas Olguin, Jesús Batiz; Hassan Ayari, Markus Cimermancic, Andrei Dumitru (Joses Chukwu 81')

Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Abraham, Kundai Mawoko, Costa Iliadis

CHATTANOOGA FC - Jonathan Burke; Jesse Williams (Joseph Perez 70'), Logan Brown, Farid Sar-Sar, Milo Garvanian; Callum Watson (Luis Garcia Sosa 70'), Andrés Jiménez (Robert Screen 83'), Alex McGrath (C); Taylor Gray, Jesus Ibarra (Minjae Kwak 75'), Mehdi Ouamri (Markus Naglestad 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Michael Barrueta, Ethan Koren

MEDIA NOTES

Shafique Wilson and Tyler Londono made their Toronto FC II debuts this afternoon, becoming the eighteenth and nineteenth players respectively to make their Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Lucas Olguin made his 50th appearance for Toronto FC II, becoming the fourth active TFC II player (Markus Cimermancic, Julian Altobelli and Adam Pearlman) to reach the milestone.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





