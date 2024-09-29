Huntsville City FC Falls 2-0 at Carolina Core FC
September 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
High Point, N.C. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 2-0 against Carolina Core FC at Truist Point. Midfielder Ollie Wright made club history as the first Boy in Blue to make 50 appearances for HCFC.
The Boys in Blue will be in action for the final time this season on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. CT against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.
Notes:
Huntsville CityFC
had more shots on goal (four to three)
outpassed Carolina Core FC 491-470
Brennan Creek made his first appearance since May 5
Ethan O'Brien served as team captain for the first time this season
Ollie Wright made his 50th appearance for Huntsville City FC, becoming the first Boy in Blue to reach the milestone
Dru Yearwood made his Huntsville City FC debut
Box Score:
Huntsville City FC (7W-15L-5D, 0SOW, 26 pts.) at Carolina Core FC (12W-11L-4D, 3SOW, 43 pts.)
Truist Point | High Point, N.C.
Final Score:
HCFC: 0
CCFC: 2
Scoring Summary:
CCFC: Juan Pablo Rodriguez 14'
CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (pen.) 56'
Discipline:
CCFC: Kai Thomas (caution) 28'
HCFC: Isaiah Jones (caution) 53'
HCFC: Jony Bolaños (caution) 55'
HCFC: Ollie Wright (caution) 64'
HCFC: Ethan O'Brien (caution) 74'
Lineups:
HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Will Perkins, Joey Akpunonu, Chris Applewhite (Isaiah Jones 44'), Joel Sangwa, Dru Yearwood (Dominic Gasso 46'), Ethan O'Brien (C), Ollie Wright (Adem Sipić 86'), Woobens Pacius (Brennan Creek 75'), Forster Ajago (Tristan Tropeano 75'), Jonathan Pérez (Jony Bolaños 46')
Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Makel Rasheed, Jordan Knight
CCFC Starters: Alex Sutton, Juan Pablo Rodriguez (Joshua Rodriguez 68'), Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Carlos Mario Diaz (Paul Leonardi 85'), Santiago Cambindo (Ozzie Ramos 90'), Alenga Charles, Cristian Gregoire (Jathan Juarez 85'), Jacob Evans, Facundo Canete (Luis Lugo 45+1'), David Polanco (Daniel Chica 68')
Substitutes: Andrew Pannenberg, Angel Aguas, Derek Cuevas
