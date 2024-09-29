Chicago Fire FC II Earns 1-0 Clean Sheet Victory against Columbus Crew 2

September 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

David Poreba (left) celebrates his goal with Chicago Fire FC II teammate Omari Glasgow

Columbus, Ohio - Chicago Fire FC II (10-8-9-5, 44 points) shut out Columbus Crew 2 (10-9-8-4, 42 points) 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at Historic Crew Stadium. Fire captain David Poreba tallied his league-leading 18th goal of the season, while goalkeeper Patrick Los recorded four saves in a Man of the Match performance and clean sheet.

Chicago flew out of the gates early in the match, looking for a crucial three points in its quest for a playoff berth. In the ninth minute, Javier Casas Jr. threaded a pass to Christian Koffi along the left wing. The French winger dribbled through pressure and played a through pass to Poreba on his left, who angled himself into a right-footed shot that found the far post of the goal.

The Fire outshot the Crew 7-3 in the remainder of the first half, but could not break through before halftime. Instead, Columbus flipped the script to open the second half, threatening to tie the match while outshooting the Fire 7-5. But Los delivered with four crucial saves in the half, including two on the goal line in the 86th minute. The visitors weathered the storm and the whistle blew in stoppage time with three crucial points earned on the road.

Box Score:

Columbus Crew 2 0:1 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

CHI - Poreba (18) (Koffi 5) (WATCH) 9'

Discipline:

CLB - Zengue (Yellow Card) 32'

CLB - Greene (Yellow Card) 41'

CHI - Los (Yellow Card) 90+1'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Rochester, D Konincks, D Shannon, D Soudan (Blake, 89'), M Casas (Calle, 79'), M Prpa, M Oregel (Shokalook, 75'), F Koffi (Hlyut, 45'), F Poreba (capt.), F Glasgow

Substitutes not used: GK Stechnij, D Cupps, M Nagle

Columbus Crew 2: GK Lapkes, D Keita, D Zengue, D Randazzo (Su, 65'), M Brown (Williams, 65'), M Greene, M Habroune, M Presthus (Adu-Gyamfi, 85'), F Adams (Mohand, 45'), F Da (Alaouieh, 85'), F González

Substitutes not used: GK Johnson

Stats Summary: CLB / CHI

Shots: 10 / 13

Shots on Goal: 4 / 6

Passing Accuracy: 79.1% / 80.1%

Saves: 5 / 4

Corners: 5 / 5

Fouls: 18 / 9

Offsides: 1 / 0

Possession: 44.4% / 55.6%

Referee: Jaclyn Metz

Assistant Referee 1: Patrick Slane

Assistant Referee 2: Nick Goyette

4th Official: Ali Zolgharnain

