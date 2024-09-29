Olney scores in stoppage time to keep first seed hopes alive
September 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played Atlanta United 2 at Subaru Park on Sunday evening, winning 2-1. In the first half, Atlanta's Nick Firmino opened up the scoring in the 42nd minute. In the second half, Homegrown midfielder Cavan Sullivan scored the equalizer in the 78th minute. Late in stoppage time, Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney found the back of the net to secure the victory for Union II, and keep them in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia Union II will travel to SeatGeek Stadium to face Chicago Fire FC II in their final game of the regular season on Sunday, October 6 (1:00 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union II (2) - Atlanta United 2 (1)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Sunday, September 29, 2024
