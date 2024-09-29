10-Man Revolution II Fall to New York Red Bulls II, 3-1, on Sunday

September 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (September 29, 2024)- New England Revolution II (4-17-6; 22 pts.) fell to New York Red Bulls II (10-12-5; 39 pts.), 3-1, on Sunday evening at MSU Soccer Park. Forward Liam Butts netted his fourth goal of the season.

After New York opened the scoring in the 38th minute, New England equalized with a goal in the 44th minute. Despite forward Marcos Dias having three consecutive shots blocked by New York's defense, Butts responded with a volley into the bottom left corner of the net, marking his second goal in as many matches. However, just before intermission, defender Tiago Suarez was shown a red card, forcing New England to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match.

Early in the second half, Red Bulls II converted from the penalty spot to capture the lead in the 49th minute and tallied again in the 56th minute. Dias, Butts, and Alex Monis all drove New England's attack to end the night with four shots each. On the defensive end, goalkeeper JD Gunn made four saves in Sunday's match.

Midfielder Eric Klein, who signed a professional contract with Revolution II two weeks ago, registered three key passes and logged the full 90 minutes in his 25th MLS NEXT Pro appearance. Fellow midfielder Patrick Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, made his return from injury as a late second-half substitute. Three Revolution products also featured in tonight's contest, including Olger Escobar, Damario McIntosh, and Cristiano Oliveira all earning starts.

Revolution II host Columbus Crew 2 for their final match of the 2024 season next Sunday, October 6, at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium. The 5:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass.

F Liam Butts, a Penn State product, found the scoresheet in two consecutive matches, recording his fourth goal of the season.

Butts, F Marcos Dias, and F Alex Monis paced New England's attack with four shots each.

D Tiago Suarez marked his 50th MLS NEXT Pro appearance in Sunday's contest.

M Patrick Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, made his return from injury as a late second-half substitute.

GK JD Gunn, made four saves between the posts for New England.

M Eric Klein led Revolution II with three key passes in his 25th league appearance, after inking his first professional contract with Revolution II on September 18.

New England Revolution II 1, New York Red Bulls II 3

September 29, 2024 - MSU Soccer Park (Montclair, N.J.)

Referee: Kyle Johnston

Assistant Referee: Alexandru Focea

Assistant Referee: Hillis Waddell III

Fourth Official: Justin Saporito

Weather: 60 degrees and cloudy

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo (Unassisted) 38'

NE - Liam Butts 4 (Unassisted) 44'

RBNY - Ibrahim Kasule (Penalty Kick) 49'

RBNY - Tanner Rosborough (Unassisted) 56'

NE - Tiago Suarez (Red Card) 45'+2

RBNY - Aiden Jarvis (Yellow Card) 46'

RBNY - Dylan Sullivan (Yellow Card) 64'

NE - Malcolm Fry (Yellow Card) 75'

New England Revolution II: JD Gunn; Malcolm Fry, Tiago Suarez, Victor Souza, Damario McIntosh (Colby Quiñones 79'); Eric Klein, Olger Escobar (Maciel 74'), Cristiano Oliveira (Patrick Leal 89'); Marcos Dias, Alex Monis (Joshua Bolma 74'), Liam Butts (Gevork Diarbian 74').

Substitutes Not Used: Max Weinstein, Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, Jacob Akanyirige, Luka Borovic.

New York Red Bulls II: Aidan Stokes; Copeland Berkley, Juan Gutierrez, Aidan O'Connor, Omar Valencia (Curtis Ofori 77'); Ibrahim Kasule, Dylan Sullivan (Frank Ssebufu 77'), Aiden Jarvis (Adri Mehmeti 67'), Rafael Mosquera Diaz; Mohammed Sofo (Malick Zanke Dembele 82'), Tanner Rosborough.

Substitutes Not Used: Dallas Odle, Alan Rutkowski, Jair Collahuazo, Jeffrey Bryjak.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics New York Red Bulls II

18 (8) Shots (on Target) 24 (7)

5 Blocked Shots 9

4 Saves 7

3 Corner Kicks 4

1 Offsides 4

10 Fouls 11

422 (82.9%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 404 (80.7%)

