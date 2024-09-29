RSL Earns 2-2 Road Draw at Austin

September 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

AUSTIN, Texas - Real Salt Lake (14-7-10, 52 Pts, 3rd West) drew away at Austin FC 2-2 under the lights at Q2 stadium, the Utah side earning its 18th road point of the year after clinching an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs just last week. Early second-half goals from Matt Crooks and Diogo Gonçalves paced RSL to a 2-0 lead, but concessions in the 81st and 89th minutes led to a disappointing draw.

Homegrown RSL All-Star Justen Glad, with his 231st career MLS start for the Claret-and-Cobalt, moved into third on the all-time franchise rankings, surpassing Tony Beltran and Chris Wingert, now staring up at only Nick Rimando and Kyle Beckerman.

Coming out for the first 45 just seven days after clinching a fourth consecutive trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, it was a period defined by transition and blistering pace, Austin's high press often reaching all the way into the box of RSL veteran goalkeeper Zac MacMath. Despite both teams registering more than a handful of shots in the early going, fireworks wouldn't start flying until the 37' mark when an incisive through ball from Chicho Arango to Diego Lunanearly yielded a highlight breakaway goal for RSL before an impressive last-minute sliding block by Julio Cascante kept the affair scoreless.

Despite a 17-shot first half, the two sides would head to the locker rooms with zeroes on the scoreboard, RSL leading in possession, shots, passes and pass accuracy. Glad was a fixture of the first half clean sheet, marking his move into the top three all-time for RSL starts (231) with 30 passes at more than 95% accuracy.

Coming out for the second 45, it wouldn't take long for Real Salt Lake to claim the advantage, Crooks collecting his third goal of the season with a 48' second-chance goal. Then, flying around with pressure as they searched for a second goal, RSL found it in the 65th minute when an Austin handball turned into an RSL penalty kick Diogo Gonçalves converting the chance for his second score in as many matches. Austin, fighting back, injected life into the home crowd when Jáder Obrian broke through to put Verde on the board at the 81' mark.

Then, with the momentum in their hands, Austin threw themselves forward in search of a late equalizer, finding their second goal just seven minutes after the first when Guilherme Biro got behind the RSL back line and finished a perfect pass from Sebastian Driussi in the 89th. The even 2-2 scoreline would hold until the final whistle, Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side earning their 18th point in enemy territory this season.

Real Salt Lake returns home to America First Field on Wednesday, Oct. 2 to host Minnesota United for the first of its final three games to be played this year. To access news, schedules, rosters and more, visit www.RSL.com.

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

RSL - 48' - Matt Crooks (Unassisted):RSL with favorable numbers forward, Braian Ojeda surveyed with the ball under foot on the edge of the box. Spotting Chicho Arango positioned at the back post, he floated a beautiful ball over his marker to the chest of the Colombian striker. Taking one touch, Arango ripped a powerful, low shot at Brad Stuver, the goalkeeper momentarily able to keep with a kick save before a perfectly-positioned Matt Crooks deposited the deflection into the back of the net from nearly point-blank range.

RSL - 65' - Diogo Gonçalves (Penalty Kick):With RSL poised to attack on the edge of the Austin box, Crooks laid it off to Diogo Gonçalves for a give-and-go play into the box. As Gonçalves attempted to find Crooks' run with a clever chip between two Austin defenders, an outstretched ATX arm connected with the pass and awarded the Claret-and-Cobalt with a penalty kick. Gonçalves stepping up to take it, the recently-signed Portuguese #10 was ice-cold, sending Stuver the wrong way as he calmly placed his shot into the right side netting.

ATX - 81' - Jáder Obrian (Jon Gallagher): As Austin made a break down the left wing, a ball was played into the crowded box before an attempted clearance sent it back out to the edge of the box. Jon Gallagher retaining possession for his side, he passed centrally to Jader Obrian who hit a low, first-time cross-body shot to the far post, his strike narrowly beating the outstretched gloves of Zac MacMath as it rolled into the back of the net.

ATX - 89' - Guilherme Biro (Sebastian Driussi): With all 10 Austin outfield players in the attacking third as they hunted for an equalizer, the ball found Sebastian Driussi in the center of the zone. Spotting Guilherme Biro making a well-timed run on the left side, Driussi floated an extraordinary through ball over the RSL back line and onto the feet of Biro, the fullback taking one touch before slotting the point-blank chance home.

NOTES FROM RSL 2 : 2 ATX

Homegrown RSL All-Star Justen Glad, with his 231st career MLS start for the Claret-and-Cobalt, passes Tony Beltran and Chris WIngert moved into third place on the all-time franchise rankings. Legends Nick Rimando and Kyle Beckerman now stand as the only players in RSL history with more appearances in the starting XI.

Diogo Gonçalves, signed from FC Copenhagen on Aug. 9 as a designated player, scores his second goal in as many games, both as a substitute.

Matt Crooks, starting for a third consecutive match, scores his third goal of the 2024 campaign.

Captain and MLS Golden Boot contender, Chicho Arango, remains tied with Alvaro Saborio for the all-time single-season franchise goalscoring record at 17 goals. Arango's assist last Saturday was his first appearance on the scoresheet since July 6 at Atlanta United.

LINEUPS -

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath; Justen Glad; Brayan Vera; Andrew Brody; Emeka Eneli (Nelson Palacio, 90+2'); Braian Ojeda; Dominik Marczuk (Lachlan Brook, 77'); Diego Luna (Diogo Gonçalves, 61'); Matt Crooks (Maikel Chang, 78'); Chicho Arango © (Anderson Julio, 61')

Subs not used: Gavin Beavers, Javain Brown, Noel Caliskan, Alexandros Katranis

Austin FC (5-2-3): Brad Stuver; Mikkel Desler (Ethan Finlay, 77'); Brendan Hines-Ike; Jon Gallagher; Julio Cascante (Oleksander Svatok, 88'); Guilherme Biro; Osma Bukari (Diego Rubio, 66'); Alex Ring © (Jhojan Valencia, 88'); Owen Wolff (Daniel Pereira, 66') Sebastian Driussi; Jáder Obrian

Subs not used: Gyasi Zardes, Leo Vaisanen, Hector Jimenez, Stefan Cleveland

Stats Summary: ATX / RSL

Shots: 19 / 20

Shots on Goal: 7 / 7

Saves: 4 / 5

Corner Kicks: 7 / 6

Fouls: 11 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: HC Pablo Mastroeni (Caution - 27')

RSL: Justen Glad (Caution 59')

RSL: Maikel Chang (Caution - 90+6')

