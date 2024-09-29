Five-Star Chattanooga FC Cruises Past Toronto FC II to Stay in Playoff Race

September 29, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC reacts after a goal against Toronto FC II

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club faced Toronto FC II for the second time on Sunday afternoon in the club's first-ever match outside of the United States, and a four-goal blitz in the second half led to a comprehensive 5-1 victory at York Lions Stadium to keep the club firmly in the playoff race heading into the final matchweek of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Jesus Ibarra opened the scoring in the first half in the 35th minute after patient build-up play to give the visitors the lead. Toronto FC II equalized in the 60th minute through Markus Cimermancic, however, Toronto's challenge in the match was fleeting as the Boys in Blue scored four unanswered goals to cap off the match.

Taylor Gray scored a brace, while Milo Garvanian and Alex McGrath added goals of their own to wrap up an emphatic victory.

"I'm very pleased, of course," said interim Head Coach Chris Nugent. "Winning 5-1, especially when the results are really important at this stage of the season, I'm pleased. I don't remember a lot from the game because of the emotions, but I know there were a lot of really good moments, especially in attack with some of the pressing when we set a weak-side trap. I was pleased with how the guys dealt with the small window of adversity when they made their shape change. Obviously when you concede a goal, the momentum can go the other way, so the guys did a really good job of adapting and targeting some of the spaces that were left. A lot of credit goes to the guys for recognizing that and making the adjustments. There was a lot of confident soccer and smiles from the guys, so I'm always pleased to see that with this group."

The result sees CFC remain in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference with one regular season match remaining.

CFC will host New York Red Bulls II next weekend back home at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga on Sunday, October 6th at 1:00 p.m. ET on MLS NEXT Pro Decision Day.

Noteworthy:

Nugent made five changes to the starting XI from the last match at New England Revolution II on September 21st. Jonathan Burke, Jesse Williams, Logan Brown, Callum Watson and Jesus Ibarra came in for Jean Antoine, Anatolie Prepelita, Duvan Viafara, Luis Garcia Sosa and Minjae Kwak

Ibarra and McGrath both scored to move up to seven goals apiece for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season

Garvanian recorded his seventh assist of the season to move level with Gray at the top of the category for the club

Naglestad provided his first assist in MLS NEXT Pro action

Gray's brace sees him jump up to four goals on the season

Man of the Match: Jesus Ibarra

Stats (TOR/CFC):

Possession: 53% / 47%

Shots: 16 / 17

Shots on goal: 9 / 7

Blocked shots: 3 / 5

Total passes: 560 / 491

Passing accuracy percentage: 90.4 / 90.4

Corners: 6 / 5

Total crosses: 4 / 11

Offsides: 2 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: /

Clearances: 2 / 8

Fouls: 8 / 6

