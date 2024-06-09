Tacoma Comes Back to Take Series

June 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (34-28) scored in every inning but the fifth, coming back to beat the Reno Aces (29-33) by a score of 9-6, Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

The Rainiers took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo home run from Cade Marlowe, his eighth of the year. Solo home runs from Deyvison De Los Santos and Michael Perez in the second inning made it 2-1 in favor of Tacoma.

Reno struck for a big inning in the third, however, scoring five runs highlighted by a double from Andres Chaparro and a home run from De Los Santos. Tacoma continued their scoring, getting a run in the third on an RBI single from Jake Slaughter and a solo home run from Isiah Gilliam.

The fifth inning was the first time they didn't score, but got back on the board in the sixth on an RBI double from Gilliam to make it 6-5. Tacoma came all the way back to even the score in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Marlowe.

With the game tied 6-6, the Rainiers put up three runs in the eighth on a single from Leo Rivas, a wild pitch and a balk to take a 9-6 lead. That is where it stayed, as Brett de Geus earned his team-leading fifth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jake Slaughter raised his average with Tacoma to.291 on the year, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run batted in. Isiah Gilliam went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, a home run, two runs batted in and a walk tonight. It was his fourth multi-hit game of the season. Tacoma won their fifth home series of the season tonight and their sixth overall, taking four of the first five games this series from Reno.

Tacoma and Reno will play the sixth and final game of the series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 1:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.