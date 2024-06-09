Romero, River Cats Blank Isotopes 7-0

Sacramento, CA - Tommy Romero has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the Pacific Coast League this season, and he lived up to the billing this week. The right-hander tossed 6.2 innings of two-hit ball without permitting a run, as the River Cats blanked the Isotopes 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento took five of six games in the series.

Overall, Romero combined to pitch 11.2 frames while allowing five hits and no runs this week against Albuquerque.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque was shut out for the first time since July 9, 2023 at Oklahoma City, snapping a 125-game streak of plating at least one run. It was the 12th occurrence in which Sacramento blanked the Isotopes (last: July 3, 2019, 1-0). Every instance but one has occurred in California. The only time the River Cats pitched a shutout in Albuquerque was July 27, 2015, when Ty Blach spun a seven-inning complete game in the first contest of a doubleheader.

- Nolan Jones appeared in a seventh consecutive game on his rehab assignment, finishing 0-for-3 with a walk and punchout. He has reached base safely at least once in all of the last seven contests.

- The Isotopes have been limited to two or fewer runs in 49 of 96 all-time games played at Raley Field/Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, including eight of their last 11 meetings dating back to Aug. 30, 2023.

- Dating back to May 24 at Salt Lake, Albuquerque has scored two or fewer runs in 10 of their last 15 ballgames. Overall, it has occurred 18 times this season. Additionally, the Isotopes are 19-for-108 with runners in scoring position during the stretch.

- Albuquerque dropped five of six games in a series for the fifth time in 2024 (also: at Oklahoma City, vs. Sugar Land, vs. Round Rock, vs. Oklahoma City). They have yet to be swept. The only two non-losing sets for the Isotopes came when they split six games at El Paso from April 16-21 and May 7-12.

- During this series, Albuquerque's pitching staff compiled a 4.04 ERA (49 IP/22 ER) and limited the River Cats to a.245 batting average (45-for-184).

- The Isotopes were held to three hits for the first time since June 24, 2023 at Reno, which was a 6-1 Aces victory behind Brandon Pfaadt.

- Albuquerque's 17 total runs marked their second-lowest total in a six-game series, behind nine plated at Sugar Land from May 27-June 1, 2021, including two shutouts by the Space Cowboys.

- Romero became the fifth opposing hurler to work into the seventh inning against Albuquerque this season (last: Zach Plesac, May 25 at Salt Lake). It marked the sixth time a pitcher has blanked the Isotopes while completing at least five frames, and second-straight for Romero as he accomplished the feat Tuesday (5.0 IP).

- Five Isotopes pitchers combined to induce 23 swings and misses on Sunday afternoon. On the other hand, Romero was able to register 15 in his 6.2 innings.

- Julio Carreras tallied his seventh multi-hit performance of the season, and second in his last three starts after going 2-for-3 with a double.

- Trevor Boone saw his 14-game on-base streak with Albuquerque come to an end, with an 0-for-3 performance. He compiled a.216/.298/.353 slash line with two doubles, a triple and homer during the span.

- Sacramento compiled just one extra-base hit, the seventh time Albuquerque has limited their opponent to just one. The Isotopes have surrendered at least one in every contest this season.

- Today was the seventh instance in which the Isotopes pitching staff walked at least nine batters and first since May 31 vs. Sugar Land (also nine).

- Heading into today, Albuquerque's starting pitchers had completed a minimum of 5.0 innings in six consecutive starts. That ended this afternoon, as Peter Lambert lasted four frames, allowing two runs.

On Deck: Albuquerque returns home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm MT.

