Isotopes Claim 7-4 Victory Over Sacramento

June 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - Albuquerque plated all seven of its runs between the third and fourth innings-including dingers by Connor Kaiser and Trevor Boone-while Karl Kauffman spun 7.0 innings of three run ball to propel the Isotopes to a 7-4 triumph Saturday night at Sutter Health Park.

Topes Scope: -In his ninth rehab game with the Isotopes, Nolan Jones went 2-for-5 with a two RBI and a double. Over nine games, Jones is 7-for-32 with six RBI, three walks, 10 punchouts and one home run.

-With the win, the Isotopes ended their five-game losing streak.

-Kauffman twirled the Isotopes fifth quality start of the year, and second in this series (also: Peyton Battenfield, June 5, 6.0 IP, 3 R). It's also the third time in 2024 an Isotopes starter has completed 7.0 frames (second for Kauffmann: May 26 at Salt Lake) and the club's first win (1-2).

-John Curtiss picked up his first save of the year and the Isotopes seventh. It's the first save for Albuquerque since May 21 at Salt Lake, Matt Carasiti). It's Curtiss' first save since Sept. 25, 2020, with Tampa Bay against Philadelphia.

-The Isotopes staff limited the River Cats to two extra-base hits for the third time in the series.

-The Isotopes seven runs score are the most since plating 10 June 1 vs. Oklahoma City. Albuquerque has scored seven-plus runs just twice over their last 14 contests.

-Albuquerque scored four runs in the third frame, the most runs in an inning since plating seven June 1 vs. Oklahoma City.

-The Isotopes tallied 16 strikeouts on the night, tying the team-high set April 6 at Oklahoma City).

-The club scored six-plus runs in Sacramento for just the fourth time in their last 15 contents (last, nine-inning game: July 17, 2022, 7-5 win).

-Trevor Boone belted his first Triple-A homer of the season and recorded his first multi-RBI game since May 23 at Salt Lake.

-Sam Hilliard recorded a two-run double. Has tallied back-to-back games with an extra-base hit for the first time since May 18-19 vs. Sugar Land (two homers). He also struck out three times, his fifth contest with three punchouts in 2024. Is 2-for-25 over his last six games.

-Connor Kaiser swatted his second dinger of the year (other: April 4 at Oklahoma City).

-Daniel Cope recorded three singles for his first multi-hit contest of the season. It's his first three-hit game since Sept. 21 vs. Oklahoma City.

-Drew Romo went 0-for-4, his fifth hitless contest in his last eight games.

-Coco Montes recorded a hit and drew a walk, his third-straight game with a free pass, fifth streak of three-plus games with a walk this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for the series finale tomorrow at 2:05 pm from Sutter Health Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Peter Lambert while Sacramento is slated to start Tommy Romero.

