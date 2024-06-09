Del Castillo Powers Aces to 6-5 Win over Rainiers in Series Final

June 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma, Wash. - Adrian Del Castillo's two-out, three-run blast in the top of the seventh inning was enough to lift the Reno Aces (30-33) to a 6-5 victory against the Tacoma Rainiers (34-29) in Sunday's series finale at Cheney Stadium. The Aces now own a 7-11 record vs the Rainiers this season.

Down 4-2, Del Castillo stepped into the box in a big spot with two outs and a runner in scoring position. The backstop came through, launching a 410-foot home run off Trevor Kelly to give the Aces the lead. The Miami native also added his Pacific Coast League-leading 25th double and 39th extra-base hit with the homer.

Andres Chaparro roped his 12 th home run of the campaign in the win, a two-run 401-foot blast to left-centerfield off a Michael Mariot slider. The power hitter is now slashing.309/.388/.552 with 31 extra-base hits and 46 RBI this season.

Deyvison De Los Santos went 1-for-2 with two walks and a base knock, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. The top prospect has gone 15-for-38 in that span with three home runs and 10 RBI.

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, beginning on Tuesday, June 11th. The first pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Aces Notables

Adrian Del Castillo: 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 HR (11), 3 RBI, 1 BB

Andres Chaparro: 1-for-4, 1 HR (12), 2 RBI

Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-for-2, 2 BB; Extended hitting streak to 10 games.

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2024

