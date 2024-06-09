Bees Stymied in Fifth Straight Loss to Space Cowboys

June 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees were defeated by the Sugar Land Space Cowboys again on Saturday evening, dropping their fifth consecutive game of the series by a final score of 8-5.

In similar fashion to the other contests in the series, the Bees' main issue on Saturday was their inability to get the bats going early on in the game, as they managed to hang just one run on the board through the first six innings on a solo home run by Drew Ellis in the second. This time around, they were stifled by Sugar Land starter A.J. Blubaugh, who made it through five innings in his outing while surrendering just the lone run and striking out three against two walks. Salt Lake's offense did wake up in the later innings, scoring three in the seventh on a wild pitch that brought home Jack López all the way from second and a two-run homer off the bat of D'Shawn Knowles - his first hit since coming off of the injured list on Wednesday and the first dinger of his Triple-A career - and one in the ninth on an RBI single by Jordyn Adams, but Space Cowboys reliever Wander Suero locked things down by striking out Elliot Soto with the tying run in the on-deck circle.

On the other side of the ball, the Bees handed the ball to Davis Daniel, who started off very well before running into trouble in his last inning of work in the sixth. The righty was lifted after allowing back-to-back hits with one out in the frame, and both of these runs would come in to score after Adam Kolarek allowed an RBI single to César Salazar and a two-RBI double to Quincy Hamilton that put the Space Cowboys in control. Sugar Land would keep adding on after this, pushing across two more against Hans Crouse on a wild pitch and a run-scoring base hit off the bat of Grae Kessinger that capped off the five-run inning.

The Bees will now try to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Space Cowboys in the series finale on Sunday, with Brett Kerry taking the mound opposite Colton Gordon for the second time this week for first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

