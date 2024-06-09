Aces Use Long Ball to Win Finale

June 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (34-29) fell just short in their comeback attempt, dropping the finale to the Reno Aces (30-33) by a score of 6-5, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

For the second consecutive game, Tacoma scored early and often, pushing runs across in each of the first three innings. They scored in the first on an inside-the-park home run from Cade Marlowe to take a 1-0 lead.

Michael Papierski came through with an RBI single in the second, growing their lead to two. A passed ball allowed Reno to get on the board in the third inning, but that is all starter Dallas Keuchel would allow.

The veteran allowed just one hit, walking five while striking out two over 5.0 innings pitched. Tacoma got him two more runs of support in their half of the third on a single from Nick Solak.

It stayed 4-1 until the sixth, when Andres Chaparro hit his 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot to make it a one-run game. A three-run home run from Adrian Del Castillo in the seventh gave the Aces their first lead of the game, at 6-4.

Tacoma loaded the bases in both the eighth and ninth innings and scored one on an RBI single from Samad Taylor in the ninth. The comeback fell short there, however, as Christian Montes De Oca recorded the final out to secure his sixth save of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES: Cade Marlowe hit an inside-the-park home run to give Tacoma a 1-0 lead. It marked the first inside-the-park home run for Tacoma since Shed Long on June 29, 2019, against Salt Lake. Five of Tacoma's nine starters recorded multi-hit efforts, as the Rainiers combined for 13 hits as a team. Cade Marlowe led the way, going 3-for-5 out of the two-hole.

Tacoma will get the day off tomorrow and travel to Round Rock, where they will start a six-game series on Tuesday. First pitch between the Rainiers and Express from Dell Diamond is set for 5:15 PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.