Scherzer Shines as Express Rout Baseball Club, 3-1

June 9, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (32-30) closed out their six-game series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (36-27) with a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The win was the E-Train's third of the week as they took a series split.

Round Rock reliever LHP Chasen Shreve (2-0, 1.71) got the win after throwing 2.0 innings that saw the Baseball Club's lone run of the day along with three hits and two strikeouts. Oklahoma City starter LHP Alec Gamboa (0-2, 2.57) was tagged with the loss as he allowed one run, one hit and two walks with four punchouts in 3.0 frames. Express RHP Cole Winn earned his first save of the year after a scoreless ninth inning that included two walks and two Ks.

Texas Rangers RHP Max Scherzer made a Major League rehab start on Sunday and allowed only one hit during 4.0 shutout innings. The righty walked one batter and struck out five. The start was his second rehab start of the season and first since April 24 against Salt Lake.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock put the first run on the board in the first inning. SS Jonathan Ornelas worked a leadoff walk then stole second base before a single from RF Sandro Fabian sent him home and made it a 1-0 game.

DH Trevor Hauver gave the Express a 2-0 lead in the fifth after being hit by a pitch, moving to second on a Jose Barrero single and finally scoring as 2B Jax Biggers singled.

Oklahoma City cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the sixth inning when 3B Andre Lipcius grounded out to score C Chris Okey, who had knocked a leadoff single.

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim kicked off the ninth inning with a solo home run to left field, increasing the advantage over Oklahoma City to 3-1, which held final.

E-Train Excerpts:

After LHP Chasen Shreve allowed one run to score, Round Rock's bullpen went on to post 3.0 shutout innings. Texas Rangers LHP Brock Burke struck out two over one inning in his seventh rehab outing while RHP Cole Winn earned two punchouts en route to securing a three-out save.

RHP Max Scherzer sent the Baseball Club down in order over his first two innings on the mound. In the first, he secured a lineout, strikeout and groundout. In the second, the inning was finished on two Ks and a lineout.

Express RF Sandro Fabian and CF Jose Barrero recorded multiple hits on Sunday. Fabian went 2-for-4 with one RBI while Barrero finished the day 2-for-3 with one walk.

After securing the series split in the win, Round Rock is now 5-4-2 in series play this season, with both splits coming on the road.

Next up: Round Rock returns to Dell Diamond on Tuesday, June 11 to begin a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate). Both teams' starting pitchers have yet to be announced. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT.

