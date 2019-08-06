Tables Turn in Seventh Again, This Time in Pirates' Favor

One night after a four-run seventh inning led to a Danville Braves win, the Bristol Pirates benefitted from a four-run seventh inning of their own as they evened up the series with a 7-6 victory on Tuesday.

Left fielder Jake Snider drove in the first run of the night for Bristol on his first career triple to make it a 1-0 game in the top of the third. The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning, but a sacrifice fly by second baseman Yoyner Fajardo tied the game up in the fifth inning. First baseman Samuel Inoa hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth to put the Pirates up 3-2, but the Braves once again jumped ahead in the bottom of the inning to make it a 4-3 game.

The turning point of the game came with two outs in the top of the seventh, when designated hitter Jesus Valdez hit a two-out single to left to drive in a pair of runs and put the Pirates in the lead by a run. Third baseman Aaron Shackelford stepped up to the plate next and reached on an error that allowed two more runs to score to give the Pirates a 7-4 lead. C.J. Dandeneau escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh, and after the Braves made it a 7-6 game in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and the tying runner on third, Samson Abernathy got a swinging strikeout to end the game and even up the series at one win apiece.

Luis Arrieta earned his first win of the year after allowing two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and one walk over two innings. Starter Adrian Florencio allowed two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and five walks over four innings, while Dandeneau and Abernathy combined to allow two runs on three hits and three walks over the final three innings. Abernathy also matched his career-high with four strikeouts while earning his team-leading third save of the year.

Valdez led the Pirates at the plate, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Acuna was 2-for-4 with a triple -- his first since 2017 -- and a run scored, while right fielder Jean Eusebio went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.

The Pirates (21-24) will try for their first series win at Danville since 2015 on Wednesday night when they send Santiago Florez to the mound to close out the series. Florez will try again for his first win of the season after he was in line for the win in his last start before the game was cancelled two outs short of becoming official.

