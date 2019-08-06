Redmond Enjoys Eighth Multi-Hit Game, Guay Extends Scoreless Streak vs. Burlington

JOHNSON CITY - The Johnson City Cardinals got two hits from Chandler Redmond and an RBI triple from Trejyn Fletcher Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Cards dropped the contest 10-1 vs. the Burlington Royals and will look to salvage a game in the three-game series Wednesday.

Redmond's two-hit evening included a late double. He now has 12 doubles on the season, tied for fourth-most in the Appalachian League. The Gardner-Webb alum now owns eight multi-hit games this season.

Will Guay and Dylan Pearce combined for three scoreless innings of relief to end the game. Guay now has six straight scoreless appearances, racking up nine consecutive scoreless innings since July 17.

Julio Puello (3-3) took the loss after allowing eight runs (eight earned) as the starter. He allowed four runs in the first inning. Six different Royals finished with multiple hits.

Fletcher drove in the Cards' only run of the evening in the third, scoring William Jimenez with his first triple of the season. Jimenez reached twice in his team debut.

Johnson City has won 10 of its last 15, including six of its last nine at home. The Cards will look to salvage a game Wednesday with RHP Jake Sommers (1-2, 5.16 ERA) on the mound vs. RHP Malcolm Van Buren (1-4, 6.31 ERA) for the Royals.

August 7th will be an All You Can Eat Wednesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Fans are invited to enjoy all you can eat hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos with cheese, chips, popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and Pepsi products. More promotional information is available at jccardinals.com.

