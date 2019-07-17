T-Bones March to Victory in Pitchers Duel

ST. PAUL, MN - After a heart breaker last night, the Kansas City T-Bones (29-26) bounced back to take game two against the St. Paul Saints (36-21) 2-1 Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Both starters hurled quality starts for their respective teams, with Kansas City's Dylan Baker (2-2) continuing his success since being activated off the Disabled List, tossing six innings of one-run ball for the second game in a row. He would strike out four on the day and get the win for the T-Bones. St. Paul starter Dustin Crenshaw (4-5) would match Baker's six innings, giving up two runs on five hits.

The T-Bones offense gave the team just enough to get the win. The T-Bones would strike quickly, with Chris Colabello driving in Dylan Tice on a sacrifice fly in the top of the first. St. Paul would respond with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game at one. The score would remain the same, as both teams struggled to get much going offensively, until Shawn O'Malley drove in Tice on a base hit to right field in the top of the sixth. That would be it for both teams, as Henry Owens and Brian Ellington combined to throw three innings of scoreless baseball to close it out.

The T-Bones All-Star hitters both shined, as Shawn O'Malley finished the day 3-4 with an RBI, while Dylan Tice had two doubles, a walk and two runs scored in three at bats.

The T-Bones will wrap up their three-game series in St. Paul on July 18, looking to take the rubber match against the Saints. All-Star Tommy Collier (6-3) will take the mound for KC, looking to head into the All-Star game on a high note. Hear all the action on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with a first pitch of 7:05 p.m.

