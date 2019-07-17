No Comeback this Time, Saints Fall 2-1 to T-Bones

ST. PAUL, MN - A pitcher's duel broke out at CHS Field on Wednesday afternoon. The two teams traded runs in the first inning and the only other run came in the sixth as the St. Paul Saints fell 2-1 to the Kansas City T-Bones in front of 8,699.

Saints starter Dustin Crenshaw was sharp during his 6.0 innings of work, but gave up a run in the first when he walked Dylan Tice with one out. Shawn O'Malley singled him to third and a sacrifice line out from Chris Collabello gave the T-Bones a 1-0 lead.

The Saints responded off of T-Bones starter Dylan Baker in the bottom of the inning. With one out Chris Baker, no relation, doubled off Dylan. Chris moved to third on a groundout by Brady Shoemaker and scored on a single to center by John Silviano knotting the game at one.

Both pitchers settled into a groove after that. Crenshaw, throwing on three days rest, allowed two harmless singles from the second through the fifth. In the sixth, however, Tice led off with a double to right and scored on O'Malley's single to right-center that proved to be the difference. Crenshaw went 6.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Saints best chances to score after the first came in the fifth and sixth. In the fifth Matt Morales doubled with one out. He moved to third on a passed ball, but Troy Alexander struck out and Dan Motl walked. With runners at the corners, Chris Baker popped out to short to end the inning.

In the sixth Shoemaker led off with a walk and, with two outs, Jeremy Martinez walked. Chesny Young then hit a ground ball up the middle that the second baseman Tice was able to field on the backhand, keeping the ball in the infield, as Young reached on the infield single to load the bases. Chris Baker then got Morales to ground into a fielder's choice to end the inning. Baker went 6.0 innings allowing one runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four.

Both bullpens did their job as Landon Beck, 2.0 scoreless innings, and Todd Van Steensel, a scoreless ninth, pitched well for the Saints. For the T-Bones two former Major Leaguers shut the door with Henry Owens tossing 2.0 shutout innings and Brian Ellington picking up his first save with a perfect ninth.

The same two teams will meet in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints are TBA and the T-Bones send RHP Tommy Collier (6-3, 3.56).

