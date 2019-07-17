AirHogs Offense Sputters in First Ever Game Against Milwaukee, Falls 10-2

For the second time on the season the AirHogs played an all Chinese lineup save for RHP Erik Manoah Jr. in the DH spot. Unfortunately the Chinese synergy wasn't enough to get the win as the AirHogs fall 10-2 in the inaugural matchup against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

Things got out of control early for the AirHogs as 3 men came across to score in the first inning. Boscan reached first on a single, and was moved to third on a throwing error by Luo Jinjun which also put McClain on base. Walker then drove in both of them with a 1 out triple. Walker was eventually driven in two batters later when Ward ripped a ground rule double to left center making the score 3-0.

The AirHogs would answer in the first inning getting leadoff man Li Ning on board with a single and eventually driving him home 2 batters later when Yang Jin hit a single through the middle making the score 3-1. Unfortunately that would be the only run the AirHogs would score until the bottom of the eighth inning when the game was already out of reach putting the AirHogs behind 9-2 at the time.

The Milkmen would score 7 more runs in the game hitting 3 homeruns in the process. Across the final 4 innings the Milkmen scored 6 runs and hit three homeruns which drove in 5 of those runs. Milkmen LF Riley Pittman got his first hit as a Milkmen by knocking a ball in the pool in right field and driving in 2 runs while he did so. The AirHogs offense couldn't keep up and they ended up falling 10-2.

Tomorrow the AirHogs will play game two of this three game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen. On the mound tomorrow for the AirHogs will be RHP Zech Lemond and he will face off against the newest member of the Milwaukee Milkmen RHP Joey Wagman. First pitch is at 7:05 pm.

