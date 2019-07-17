Simpson's Heroics Lift Cleburne Past 'Dogs

CLEBURNE, Tex. - An RBI double from Chase Simpson in the bottom of the eighth inning provided the necessary separation, as the Cleburne Railroaders downed the Lincoln Saltdogs 3-2 on Wednesday night at The Depot. The victory ensured the Railroaders seventh consecutive series win, extending the team's franchise record.

Simpson's two-bagger capped a big night at the plate for the former Saltdogs infielder. Simpson gave Cleburne (32-24) a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly, then added a two-out double in the third. His go-ahead double in the eighth came against Lincoln reliever Austin Pettibone (1-3), scoring Daniel Robertson, who started the inning with a hit by pitch.

The Railroaders led 2-0 following a second inning RBI double from Grant Buck, a lead that appeared to be more than enough for Jesus Sanchez. The Cleburne starter was dominant through six shutout frames, but surrendered a solo home run to Cody Regis in the seventh that trimmed the advantage to 2-1. The Saltdogs (25-31) then tied the game in the eighth against Nefi Ogando (3-3) on an RBI single from Forrestt Allday, but Ogando managed to strand two more on a ground out from Curt Smith.

Sanchez finished with a tough-luck no-decision, allowing just the one run on five hits while striking out four. He did not issue a walk, and needed only 81 pitches to complete seven innings.

John Brownell also escaped without a decision for Lincoln, giving up two runs on five hits over seven innings.

Tyler Wilson picked up his 14th save with a scoreless top of the ninth, pitching around a pair of two-out baserunners to preserve the win.

Cleburne and Lincoln conclude their series on Thursday night at 7:06 PM. Stephen Johnson (3-1, 4.36) gets the ball for the Railroaders, while the Saltdogs counter with fellow righty Shairon Martis (2-4, 6.18).

