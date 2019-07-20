T-Bones Blown out by Goldeyes

KANSAS CITY, Kan.- A disastrous first inning buried the Kansas City T-Bones early, and they were not able to recover as they fell, 13-2, to the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Saturday night at JustBats Field at T-Bones Stadium in front of 4024 fans eager to honor our city's first responders.

The T-Bones' (30-28) slumping bats were automatically put in a tough position when Winnipeg tagged Kansas City starter Kenny Koplove (2-3) for six runs in the top of the first inning. Tyler Hill led off with a double and moved to third on an infield single by Wes Darvill. Kyle Martin then doubled in both Hill and Darvill. Willy Garcia followed up with a single and came around to score, along with Martin, on a three-run home run by Dominic Ficociello. The inning concluded with a solo shot from Reggie Abercrombie, and the Goldeyes (32-26) were up 7-0.

Winnipeg continued to pile on the runs in the fifth inning on a pair of solo shots by Martin and Ficociello off of Koplove, to put Kansas City down, 7-0.

In the top of the sixth inning, Tyler Hill started off the inning, reaching base on an error. Darvill then singled, and both Hill and Darvill came around to score on a single by Willy Garcia.

The Goldeyes put up another two-spot off of reliever Kevin Hamann in the top of the seventh inning when Alex Perez singled, Kevin Garcia doubled, and Tyler Hill brought both runners home with a double to make it a 13-0 ballgame.

The T-Bones' offense was able to get some runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Three straight singles by Daniel Nava, Mason Davis, and Ramsey Romano off of Winnipeg starter Mitchell Lambson (7-2) brought Danny Mars to the plate with the bases loaded. Romano brought home Nava and Davis with a single and decreased the deficit, 13-2.

The deficit proved to be too much for the T-Bones to overcome, and they lost the second game of the series to the Goldeyes.

The Kansas City T-Bones and the Winnipeg Goldeyes will play the final game of the series on Sunday, July 21, with a first pitch time of 1:05 p.m. Hear all the action on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with a first pitch of 1:05 p.m.

