Cleburne Railroads Milkmen in Series Opener

July 20, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





The Cleburne Railroaders defeated the Milwaukee Milkmen in the series opener Friday night before a large fireworks crowd. The final score was 6-0, however, the score does not indicate the type of game it was. For five innings, Milkmen's Kurt Heyer and Railroaders Eudis Idrogo were tied up in a real pitcher's duel. After five innings, the Railroaders were ahead in the game by a score of 1-0.

Cleburne, with a record of 34-24 is on top of the Southern Division while the Milkmen (24-34) are on the bottom of the Northern Division. The Milkmen were "delivered" the fatal blow by Chase Simpson who hit a 3 run homer in the sixth to seal the victory. Simpson is ahead of schedule to set a new American Associaton record for Runs Batted In.

Milkmen hitters were only able to garnish four hits during the contest while the opponents banged out 10. Jose Rosario, even though named as Beer Batter for the game (means if he strikes out in the game, all fans are able to purchase one beer and get one free) got two of the four hits and did not register a strike out much to the dismay of the fans.

The Milkmen will play Cleburne on Saturday evening and hopefully there will be better news to report.

