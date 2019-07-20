'Dogs Walked off in Grand Prairie
July 20, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Jake Hohensee allowed just one earned run over 6.1 innings, but the Saltdogs lost 4-3 in 11 innings to the Texas AirHogs at AirHogs Stadium on Saturday night.
Hohensee worked into the 7th inning of his second professional start, but after the AirHogs tied the game with Stephen Haviar's RBI single in the 7th, Luo Jinjun singled in Javion Randle to win the game with one out in the 11th.
Austin Boyle tossed two perfect innings in the 9th and 10th before giving up the game-winner in the 11th.
Texas opened the scoring on an unearned run in the 1st inning, after Li Ning scored when Cody Regis dropped Javion Randle's two-out pop-up in his first start at second base this year.
The 'Dogs scored two unearned runs of their own in the 3rd. Ivan Marin scored on a three-base error from Matt Dean before Christian Ibarra scored on Forrestt Allday's RBI groundout.
Texas tied things up in the 4th on Chen Junpeng's RBI fielder's choice. Prior to Haviar's game-tying single in the 7th, Ibarra had given Lincoln a lead with a one-out solo homer in the 7th - his second of the trip and ninth of the year.
Lincoln's losing streak now sits at seven games, and the 'Dogs have lost 10 straight on the road.
The finale of the series and the eight-game roadtrip is scheduled for Sunday evening at 6:05 p.m. Pregame coverage will begin at 5:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM,
The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.
