American Association Game Recaps

Texas 4, Lincoln 3 (11 Innings) - Box Score

The Texas AirHogs walked off on the Lincoln Saltdogs 4-3 in the 11th inning on Saturday evening.

The game was knotted at 3-3 after nine innings and two innings later, the AirHogs pulled away to earn the win. In the bottom of the 11th, CF Javion Randle drew a leadoff walk and took third when 3B Matt Dean (2-for-5) singled. After 1B Chen Junpeng bounced out, 2B Luo Jinjun singled to score Randle and end the game.

Randle scored twice on the night for the AirHogs and DH Li Ning had a game-high three hits.

For the Saltdogs, LF Teodoro Martinez went 2-for-5 and 3B Christian Ibarra homered and scored twice.

Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 3 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers dropped the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-3 with a late surge on Saturday at Lewis and Clark Field.

In the top of the second, RF Burt Reynolds singled to left to score 3B Mitch Glasser (2-for-3) for the first run of the game. Reynolds scored later in the frame as CF Brett Vertigan singled. The Explorers leveled the score in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an RBI single from SS Nate Samson (4-for-4) and a wild pitch later in the inning that allowed Samson to score.

Both teams scored in the seventh, but Samson scored again in the eighth, this time on a sac fly from 2B Drew Stankowicz and that proved to be the game-winning run.

St. Paul 4, Fargo-Moorhead 3 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints (39-21) held off a late rally from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to claim a 4-3 win.

The Saints jumped out in front when 1B John Silviano (3-for-4) hit a two-run home in the top of the first inning and they added two more runs in the top of the sixth when LF Troy Alexander singled home C Jeremy Martinez and RF Josh Romanski. The RedHawks scored in the bottom of the sixths as 2B/CF Devan Ahart doubled home OF Brennan Metzger.

In the bottom of the ninth, 2B/3B T.J. Bennett lifted a sac fly to score DH Chris Jacobs and 1B Correlle Prime scored when RF Michael Hope singled pulling the Saints within a run. In the next at bat, C Brian Olson struck out, ending the threat and sealing the Saints' win.

Cleburne 5, Milwaukee 2 - Box Score

A five-run seventh inning made the difference as the Cleburne Railroaders (35-24) topped the Milwaukee Milkmen 5-2.

The Railraoders broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh inning after they quickly loaded up the bases. A bases-loaded walk pushed the first run across and DH Nick Rotola followed with a single that allowed C John Nester and RF Hunter Clanin both to score. After a pitching change, LF K.C. Huth hit a ground-rule double that scored both Rotola and 1B Grant Buck.

Milwaukee plated both of their runs in the top of the eighth thanks to a sacrifice fly from 1B/LF Dan Ward and an RBI single from 3B/RF Jose Rosario.

Chicago 8, Gary SouthShore 6 (Completion of suspended game 6/4) - Box Score

Six weeks ago, the Gary SouthShore RailCats were leading the Chicago Dogs 4-3 in the bottom of the third inning before fog caused the game to be suspended. On Saturday, the two teams reconvened and the Dogs rallied to take an 8-6 win.

Chicago took the lead in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a three-run home run from 3B Jordan Dean. RF Victor Roache (2-for-5) added a homer in the fifth and 2B Edwin Arroyo (2-for-4) singled home SS Harrison Smith (2-for-4) in the sixth to push the lead to 8-4. In the bottom of the frame, DH Danny De La Calle doubled home C Wilfredo Gimenez and then scored when CF John Price Jr. tripled.

The Dogs kept the RailCats off the board for the final three frames to earn the win. Starter Jake Dahlberg earned the long-awaited win for working seven innings and allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out nine batters.

Chicago 2, Gary SouthShore 0 (7 Innings) - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs (36-23) shutout the Gary SouthShore RailCats 2-0 in the regularly scheduled contest for Saturday.

Both the Dogs' runs came in the top of the sixth inning as CF David Olmedo-Barrera doubled home LF Tony Rosselli and, later in the inning, Olmedo-Barrera scored when DH Keon Barnum singled to center.

Both starting pitchers went the distance in the contest and Wes Torrez earned the win as he didn't allow a run on four hits and six strikeouts. For the RailCats, Trevor Lubking allowed two runs (both earned) on five hits while five strikeouts.

Winnipeg 13, Kansas City 2 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes (32-27) racked up 19 hits on the way to a 13-2 win against the Kansas City T-Bones.

Winnipeg plated six runs in the first inning thanks to a two-RBI ground-rule double from 1B Kyle Martin, a three-run home run from 3B Dominic Ficociello and a solo shot from CF Reggie Abercrombie (2-for-4). The Goldeyes never looked back from there thanks to at least one hit from all nine batters and multi-hit games from eight of those batters. Martin led the way as he had three hits and four RBIs.

SS Wes Darvill also hit three hits and scored twice in the game. Ficociello had a pair of hits, both home runs.

For the T-Bones, 1B Daniel Nava went 3-for-4 and both RF Danny Mars and 3B Ramsey Romano went 2-for-4.

