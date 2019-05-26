Syracuse Mets & Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Celebrate the True Meaning of Memorial Day

SYRACUSE, NY - This Memorial Day, the Syracuse Mets and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will be wearing "poppy" patches on their uniforms to honor & pay tribute to the true meaning of Memorial Day. The Mets & RailRiders are wearing the patches, along with all 30 International and Pacific Coast League teams for the game on Monday, May 27th.

These teams will be joining MLB this year as no teams in these leagues will be wearing "camo" or "flag" uniforms in a subtler tribute to the men and women who lost their lives in battle

Memorial Day (or less commonly called Decoration Day) is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering and honoring people who have died while serving in the Armed forces. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May. Memorial Day was previously observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1971.

"This idea was spearheaded by Ken Schnacke of the Columbus Clippers and all teams immediately jumped on board," said, Jason Smorol, general manager of the Syracuse Mets. "It's a great way for all the teams to show our respect and help our communities learn the true meaning of Memorial Day."

The Syracuse Mets plan to hold a moment of silence before the National Anthem to commemorate Memorial Day.

After the game the patches will be placed on a team photo and donated to a veteran's organization.

Monday is also a "Mangia Monday" where fans can purchase a Mangia Monday ticket package. The package costs only $20 and includes a ticket to the game and access to an all you can eat buffet for 2.5 hours from the time the gates open at Noon. Monday is also Bark in the Park #2 and fans can buy their dog a ticket to join them at the game. Dog tickets are $5, and proceeds of those tickets sales will be donated to participating rescue organizations. There is a pre-game pet parade for owners and dogs around 12:20 p.m. and celebrity judges will be judging the "Mets-Minster" Dog Show. Celebrity Judges include Niko Tamurian and Lauran Hand from CNY Central, as well as Farah Jadran from Newschannel 9 and Vanessa Richards from Spectrum News.

Tickets to see the Syracuse Mets take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Memorial Day at 1:05 p.m. are available at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium, over the phone at 315-474-7833 or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

