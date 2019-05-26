Bats, tempers hot for RailRiders and Chiefs Sunday Night

SYRACUSE, NY - A Mike Ford home run in the 7th inning put the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders ahead for good over the Syracuse Mets- transitioning into a benches-clearing situation one batter later- with an 11-6 win by SWB.

The RailRiders won a fifth consecutive game Sunday night, and have won all six games they have played at NBT Bank Stadium this season. A frustrated Syracuse Mets dropped a seventh straight game and saw their reliever Arquimedes Caminero ejected on just the sixth pitch he threw in the top of the 7th inning.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened up a 5-0 lead in the 3rd inning on the strength of an early solo home run by Ryan McBroom and a two-out three run homer by Logan Morrison. The Mets responded right back with five runs in the bottom of the inning off RailRiders starting pitcher Drew Hutchison. The game moved tied 6-6 into the 7th inning when Ford had his go-ahead blast, and then the RailRiders plated two runs in both the 8th and 9th innings to make it more comfortable for the bullpen.

Stephen Tarpley picked up the win with 1.1 innings while striking out three, and David Sosebee tossed two scoreless frames for his third save of the year.

With the win, the RailRiders are now a season-best seven games above .500 at 26-19 (.578) and they hold a 1.5 game lead over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for first place in the IL North Division standings.

