Mud Hens Allow Six-Run Inning in Loss to Bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Toledo Mud Hens saw a three-run lead escape Sunday as the Louisville Bats scored six in one inning for the 7-5 win at Louisville Slugger Field.

It's the first loss endured for Toledo this series and ninth in which the team has scored first.

Those six runs in the fourth inning totaled out to be one less of the season-high requinished by the Mud Hens so far through 46 games.

Three runs would be scored on Toledo's first at-bat, as Victor Reyes brought home Jordy Mercer on a ground ball single to second base.

Reyes was coming off his five RBI outing in the 18-2 win Saturday while Mercer made his debut with Toledo the same night to begin his MLB rehab assignment.

Mercer and Jemier Candelario knocked in consecutive singles in the first inning with the ladder scoring off Daz Cameron's line drive double to right field.

Reyes, who leads the club in RBIs (28), Candelario and Cameron each posted a home run Saturday en route to a season-high (5) for the Mud Hens.

In the 11 days after being optioned by the Detroit Tigers, Candelario is batting .368 with three homers and 13 RBIs.

Chicago, Illinois, native Tyler Alexander got his second start since his most recent transfer from Double-A Erie on May 18. The 2015 second-round draft pick entered Sunday's game having led all active Mud Hens pitchers in strikeouts (42).

Alexander left the first inning without surrendering a run but three singles by Louisville brought the bases loaded with two outs. A flyout to left-center by Aristides Aquino nearly resulted in a grand slam until Reyes secured the final out at the warning track.

The Bats struck out four times before netting their first run of the game in the third.

Nick Longhi singled then reached second on a throwing error to home plate by Danny Woordrow.

Christian Colon would score after doubling with one out.

Woordrow, 24, batted leadoff in his fifth game played against Louisville this season. In this series, the former Creighton University standout has gone 7-for-15 with two RBIs.

Toledo replaced Alexander for Trent Szkutnik in the wake of the six-run affair.

The Bats singled twice, doubled twice, tripled and homered to lift them to their largest offensive output in one inning this season.

It's the third start in which Alexander has given up six runs or more through nine total appearances in 2019.

Szkutnik last pitched Friday where he gave up three earned runs on just one hit. The Jackson, Michigan, native was assigned to Double-A Erie on April 29 but got promoted back to Toledo on May 18.

Szkutnik and Eduardo Jimenez pitched the final 4.1 innings, combining for three hits allowed and three strikeouts.

The Mud Hens managed to cut the deficit to two in the sixth with back-to-back RBIs from Reyes and Mikie Mahtook.

Mahtook, who came into the game tied for first on the team in home runs (6) and second in batting (.333), was not in the lineup Saturday but finished 4-for-5 on Friday while Reyes has accumulated 10 RBIs this series.

What's Next:

Drew VerHagen (0-1, 7.50 ERA) is probable to start Monday in the final of a four-game series against the Bats.

Opening pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (EST).

Live coverage is available on MiLB.TV, TuneIn.com and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM.

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB

6. RHP Beau Burrows : DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro : 0-for-2

10. RHP Kyle Funkhouser : DNP (IL)

12. C Jake Rogers: DNP

16. OF Jacob Robson : DNP

20. OF Danny Woodrow : 2-for-5

23. RHP John Schreiber : DNP

25. RHP Zac Houston : DNP

26. LHP Gregory Soto: DNP

27. RHP Sandy Baez: DNP

29. IF/OF Dustin Peterson : 0-for-4

Hens Notes:

- Toledo came into Sunday with the highest team batting average (.277) in the International League, as well as the most triples (20) and second-most hits (432) behind Gwinnett.

- The Mud Hens, sitting 0.5 ahead of the Bats for third place in the International league West Division, are 11-14 against IL West rivals this season.

- Following last night's win, Toledo added Gregory Soto to the roster, with Matt Hall earning the promotion to Detroit. Hall was then optioned back down following the Tigers' road series in New York.

