Saturday Marathon Ends in 17-12 Mets Loss to RailRiders

May 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Syracuse, NY - After trailing, 13-3, entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Syracuse Mets scored nine straight runs to cut the deficit to one, but impending bad weather halted the game, and after a rain delay, the Mets didn't get another hit in a 17-12 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday evening at NBT Bank Stadium. There were seven home runs hit between the two teams in the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (25-19) began the first inning with five straight runners reaching base. Tyler Wade and Mike Ford each singled. Breyvic Valera doubled to score Wade, and then Mike Tauchman doubled home Ford and Valera, giving the RailRiders a 3-0 edge. After a walk to Kyle Higashioka and a groundout, Ryan McBroom hit a sacrifice fly to left field to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the second, the top of the order again started the inning. Wade singled and Ford hit a two-run home run to right-center field for a 6-0 lead. Valera's second hit of the game chased Mets starter Casey Coleman in favor of Sean Burnett. Tauchman walked, and two batters later, Logan Morrison singled to right field to plate Valera for a 7-0 lead. McBroom then continued his big series with his third extra-base hit in two games to score Tauchman. Brad Miller then capped the five-run inning with a groundout to second, scoring Morrison from third for a 9-0 lead.

Syracuse (24-23) started its comeback in the bottom of the second. Dilson Herrera and Braxton Lee singled with one out. David Thompson then singled to center to score the Mets first run. Tim Tebow followed with a ground-rule double to left-center field to make the score 9-2.

Valera was quick to answer in the third. He hit his second home run in as many games, a solo home run to push the lead to 10-2.

The Mets added a home run of their own in the bottom of the inning. Travis Taijeron hit his team-leading tenth of the season to bring Syracuse within seven, 10-3.

The home runs continued to fly out of NBT Bank Stadium in the fourth. First, Higashioka led off the top of the inning with a solo home run to add an 11th run to the RailRiders total. Three batters later, after a Morrison walk, Miller hit his sixth of the season to extend the lead to 13-3.

Just as the RailRiders scored nine runs in a row in the first and second innings, the Mets matched that feat between the fourth and fifth. Lee singled to start the fourth, followed by Thompson and Tebow walks to load the bases. Colton Plaia singled to the left side to score Lee. Gregor Blanco then hit a sacrifice fly to center to bring the Mets within 13-5. Shawn Semple then walked Arismendy Alcantara, but threw a wild pitch on ball four, allowing Tebow to score from third. After Danny Espinosa singled to reload the bases, Taijeron drove in his second run on a single to left to score Plaia and end the fourth with the Mets now down 13-8.

Syracuse followed the five-run fourth with a four-run fifth to move within one. Plaia walked and Blanco singled, putting two on. Alcantara hit his first home run with the Mets to center field to make the score 13-11. Espinosa followed with a double, and again it was Taijeron with an RBI hit, this time a double to center to move the Mets within a run at 13-12. As Dilson Herrera was coming to the plate, the umpires called for the tarp to be put on the field with thunderstorms on the way.

After an hour-and-39-minute delay, the game picked up in the bottom of the fifth, but Syracuse didn't get a hit for the rest of the game.

Instead, the RailRiders got a two-run home run from Miller in the sixth, an RBI double from Wade in the eighth, and a McBroom run-producing double in the ninth en route to a 17-12 margin of victory.

Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre play again on Sunday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Banks Stadium.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.