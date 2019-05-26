PawSox Split Doubleheader with Thrilling Nightcap Win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Pawtucket Red Sox earned a thrilling 7-6, extra-inning victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday night to split the doubleheader and secure a series win in the five-game set at Frontier Field ahead of Monday's finale.

After Saturday night's game was suspended due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in the bottom of the second inning with Rochester (17-29) leading 6-1, the teams resumed that game Sunday night and played to the nine-inning completion - with the Red Wings hanging on for the 9-2 victory.

Then in the nightcap - scheduled to be a seven-inning game - the PawSox were one strike away from a win, leading 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh. That's when Rochester cracked a game-tying, two-run homer. The PawSox, though, scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning, thanks in large part to an RBI triple from slugger Josh Ockimey. Pawtucket's bullpen then finished off the win in the home half of the eighth.

Game 1

On Saturday, the Red Wings scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning off Pawtucket starter Erasmo Ramírez (L, 1-3) and never looked back.

Long reliever Domingo Tapia took over when the game resumed Sunday and fired a season-best four innings of one-hit, shutout ball. The big righty hit 100 MPH on the Trackman-connected radar gun and gave a huge lift to a PawSox pitching staff that is in the midst of playing five games in a span of 53 hours.

Marco Hernández golfed a 396-foot homer down the right-field line - his second long ball since joining Pawtucket last Saturday.

Game 2

Pawtucket starter Mike Shawaryn fanned six in five innings of three-run ball. Tasked with recording a six-out save, Jenrry Mejia (W, 2-3) worked the sixth and seventh innings, before Josh Taylor (S, 3) sewed up the victory in the eighth by blowing 95 past Rochester's Tanner English to leave the tying run at second and the winning run at first.

Ockimey (2-for-3, 3 R, 3B, RBI, BB) delivered in a huge spot in the eighth inning, while Marco Hernández (2-for-4, R) and Cole Sturgeon (2-for-4, 3 RBI) added multi-hit performances. On the road trip - his first with Pawtucket - Marco Hernández is 13-for-27 with four doubles, two homers and a stolen base.

The PawSox conclude their five-game, four-day series in Rochester on Monday at 1:05 p.m. Pawtucket left-hander Matthew Kent (0-2, 9.88) is scheduled to oppose Red Wings righty Kohl Stewart (3-2, 3.52). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 12:35 p.m.

Following an eight-game, seven-day road trip, the PawSox return home May 28-June 4 (Tuesday-Tuesday) for a nine-game homestand. On Friday May 31, the first 5,000 fans coming to McCoy Stadium for the 6:05 p.m. game against the Tim Tebow-led Syracuse Mets will receive a collector's edition PawSox Baseball Card Set honoring the World Champion Red Sox. Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry will be in attendance as well, throwing out a ceremonial first pitch and posing for photos with fans. On Saturday June 1 following a 6:15 p.m. game against the Mets, fans will be treated to Hits of the 2000s Post-Game Fireworks. Sunday June 2 will mark the next Sunday Funday at McCoy Stadium, where fans can play catch in the outfield grass before the game and run the bases afterward.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

