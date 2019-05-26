Nine-Run Sixth Powers Knights Past Bulls 12-4 on Sunday

May 26, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights used a nine-run sixth-inning to power past the Durham Bulls by a score of 12-4 on Sunday night from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. With the win, the red-hot Knights have won now nine of their last 12 games.

Down by a score of 3-1, the Knights used the long ball to get back into the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Knights, who entered play with 71 home runs already on the season, launched three in the sixth inning, including their first grand slam of the year.

Outfielder Paulo Orlando hit the first home run of the inning, a two-run shot, which tied the game at 3-3. Outfielder Adam Engel, the next batter of the inning, followed with a go-ahead, solo home run. At that point, the Knights took back the lead and ultimately the game.

With a 4-3 lead at that point, the Knights did not stop there. Charlotte scored their next two runs in the inning thanks to two bases-loaded walks, which put them ahead of Durham by a score of 6-3. Enter catcher Zack Collins.

Appearing in his 30th game of the season with the Knights, Collins launched a grand slam over the left field fence to put the Knights ahead by a score of 10-3. The grand slam was his first since August 10, 2018 when he was a member of the Double-A Birmingham Barons. He finished Sunday's game 2-for-4 with two runs scored, the grand slam, and four RBIs. It was Charlotte's first grand slam since July 28, 2017 when catcher Rob Brantly recorded one.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne started for the Knights and was sharp over four innings. Making his first start of the season with the Knights, Despaigne tossed four scoreless, hitless innings. The Cuban right-hander gave way to LHP Matt Tomshaw (2-1, 8.49), who earned the win despite allowing three runs over two innings of work. RHP Connor Walsh allowed one run over the final three innings to earn his second save of the season.

The two teams will conclude their four-game series on Monday afternoon from BB&T Ballpark. Pre-game radio coverage of Monday's 2:05 p.m. game is set for 1:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. LHP Jordan Guerrero is scheduled to get the start for the Knights in the finale.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.