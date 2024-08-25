Switchbacks Suffer Loss Against New Mexico United

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs battle New Mexico United

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks battled New Mexico United at home but unfortunately lost, ending with a final score of 0-1.

The game had an early start with New Mexico United scoring in the 8'. #1 Christian Herrera went forward to go for the ball, but New Mexico player #11 Mukwelle Akale got to it first, crossing it over and getting it right past the goal line.

With a group of four substitutions coming from the Switchbacks bench early into the second half, the strategy shifted, bringing in more midfielders like #18 Aidan Rocha, #17 Jairo Henriquez, and #20 Yosuke Hanya.

In the 71', Henriquez had a quick touch on the ball midfield, and New Mexico player #19 Zico Bailey went right in front of him, colliding hard, giving Bailey his second yellow card of the night, which turned into a red card.

With New Mexico down a man, the Switchbacks were gunning to even the score. Eight shots were taken just in the second half and the good guys held 60.9% possession of the ball. As the minutes were ticking down, the Switchbacks were unable to equalize the score, resulting in a final of 0-1.

Switchbacks are back at Weidner Field on Wednesday for Witches and Wizards night as they take on Memphis 901 FC!

Post Match Quotes

James Chambers:

Overall thoughts:

"Obviously we're disappointed. I think in the first half we didn't play as well as we would've liked, we weren't as aggressive as we should've been and we gave up a sloppy goal, and that happens. And the response was there, but we just didn't do enough, we didn't do enough to get that goal. There were a couple of half chances here and there but ultimately it wasn't the result we came for. Can't fault the players' efforts and their application, it just wasn't to be tonight."

On New Mexico's defense:

"Yeah they're a very good side, they're top of the league for a reason, and defensively they are very decent and we didn't test them as well as we should've done."

On the quick turnaround:

"We've bounced back before. It's not the result we wanted again, it was what it was, performance-wise, and the reality is we just need to regroup, get ourselves ready tomorrow, and go again for Memphis on Wednesday."

Jonas Fjeldberg:

On his second-half start:

"Yeah you know I feel like, I can do a lot of good things up until the last moment, and that's the crucial moment. I can create the chances, I can create the shots, but today nothing came of it, and that's what matters. So yeah I'm sitting here and I'm upset that we didn't score a goal today. I don't really care if I play well myself if we don't score so, yeah tonight is a frustrating feeling."

On moving on and bouncing back in time for Memphis on Wednesday:

"Tonight we learned that we can't afford to miss our chances, like the way we did. We can't dwell on this too much, it's going to hurt today, and maybe tomorrow, but in soccer, you have to forget about your last moment, you have to move on, it's a sport that you're only as good as your last game, so I think this will motivate the guys to go 100% again on Wednesday. You know you can't fault us for effort, but honestly, it doesn't matter, I just want to win. I can't wait for Wednesday to come so we can turn this around again."

Tyreek Magee:

On turning the season around the few games remaining:

"Yeah, the effort is good but if we're not going to put away our chances then it's all going to be the same story. I feel like especially in goal training we need to be more clinical."

Christian Herrera:

On his overall thoughts:

Yeah, I think it is a moment to kind of temper your feelings like I don't want to get too down, you know I think we huff and puff, the ball didn't go in first, I do think we need to find ways to win these games. These games are important to us to solidify that home playoff game. It's just another one, you learn from it and move on and that's it.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (3) NM: Alexander Tambakis (3)

Goals: NM: Akale (8'),

Disciplines: COS: YC: Henriquez (69'), Mahoney (77'), Hanya (90+2') NM:YC: Micaletto (10'), Bailey (52'), Bailey (71'), Hurst (90+8') RC: Bailey (71')

Images from this story

