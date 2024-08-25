Eleven Can't Find Second-Half Equalizer

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Las Vegas - The host Las Vegas Lights FC scored last in an exciting first half which saw five goals and preserved the lead in a scoreless second half to edge the Indy Eleven, 3-2.

Vegas took a quick lead in the second minute, but the Eleven evened it in the 26th minute on a beautiful left-footed strike from forward Sebastian Guenzatti off an assist from Jack Blake on a deft feed into the box. It was Guenzatti's fifth goal of the season and the 75th in his USL career (fifth on the all-time list).

Las Vegas countered in the 43rd minute to take a 2-1 lead, but the Eleven responded with an impressive turn and fire from Elliott Collier in tight space in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Blake delivered a quick pass to record his second assist in the first half.

But the hosts answered with the game-winner just one minute later for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Neither team scored in the final half.

Indy Eleven are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 35 points. Their next match is Tuesday in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Semifinals at Sporting Kansas City at 8 pm ET on 93.5/107.5 the fan radio and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Their next USL match is Saturday, August 31 at 7 pm vs. the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on "Pups at the Pitch" Night at Carroll Stadium.

Single-game tickets for home matches are available at Ticketmaster. For information on all ticket options visit the Indy Eleven Ticket Central. For questions, please email tickets@indyeleven.com or call (317) 685-1100.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.