Memphis 901 FC Draws Oakland Roots SC 1-1 in Physical Matchup

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Oakland, CALIF. - Memphis 901 FC grabbed a point on the road with a 1-1 draw to Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Pioneer Stadium

901 FC grabbed the lead with a dazzling goal from Panos Armenakas in the 32nd minute.

Memphis' newest acquisition found space in the box and curled a left-footed shot around the keeper and into the back of the net. The goal marks his first as a Beale Street Boy and second goal contribution after registering an assist in the 5-1 victory over Miami FC last week.

Oakland would answer in the 61st minute with a tying goal on a corner kick finished by Boboucarr Njie.

Memphis controlled the match after the equalizer with 64% of the possession in the second half but couldn't grab another go ahead goal with five shots recorded in the second frame. 901 FC did not allow a shot in the last 40 minutes of the match.

901 FC moved to 11-9-6 with the draw holding their No. 3 standing in the Western Conference with eight matches remaining in the regular season.

Memphis 901 FC sticks on the road for a midweek match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday, August 28 before returning to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, September 11 for Hometown Heroes Night.

