Memphis 901 FC Draws Oakland Roots SC 1-1 in Physical Matchup
August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC News Release
Oakland, CALIF. - Memphis 901 FC grabbed a point on the road with a 1-1 draw to Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night at Pioneer Stadium
901 FC grabbed the lead with a dazzling goal from Panos Armenakas in the 32nd minute.
Memphis' newest acquisition found space in the box and curled a left-footed shot around the keeper and into the back of the net. The goal marks his first as a Beale Street Boy and second goal contribution after registering an assist in the 5-1 victory over Miami FC last week.
Oakland would answer in the 61st minute with a tying goal on a corner kick finished by Boboucarr Njie.
Memphis controlled the match after the equalizer with 64% of the possession in the second half but couldn't grab another go ahead goal with five shots recorded in the second frame. 901 FC did not allow a shot in the last 40 minutes of the match.
901 FC moved to 11-9-6 with the draw holding their No. 3 standing in the Western Conference with eight matches remaining in the regular season.
Memphis 901 FC sticks on the road for a midweek match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday, August 28 before returning to AutoZone Park on Wednesday, September 11 for Hometown Heroes Night.
For more information on Memphis 901 FC, visit https://www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
