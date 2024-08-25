San Antonio FC Falls 0-1 at Sacramento Republic FC

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - San Antonio FC fell on the road to Sacramento Republic FC 0-1 after conceding a late penalty Saturday.

San Antonio's defense held steadfast for 87 minutes before a close handball call gave way for Republic to convert the game-winning penalty kick.

Defensively, SAFC led Sacramento in tackles won, interceptions, blocks and clearances.

Next Up

San Antonio FC returns home to host Charleston Battery Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

SAC: Russell Cicerone (Penalty) 87'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 6-12-6 on the season with 24 points, sitting four points back from the playoff line.

Midfielder Jesús Brígido made his first start for the club, playing 53 minutes.

San Antonio's defense blocked nine shots in the match, while goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made five total saves.

Defender Rece Buckmaster returned to the lineup for the first time since missing the last three matches with a lower body injury.

Defender Kendall Burks recorded seven clearances in the match, now second in the league with 117 this season.

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Kendall Burks, Trova Boni, Carter Manley, Bura, Nelson Flores Blanco, Rece Buckmaster (Shannon Gomez 67'), Luke Haakenson (Hugo Mbongue 87'), Jorge Hernandez, Jesús Brígido (Machop Chol 53'), Luis Solignac (captain)

Substitutions Not Used: Sofiane Djeffal, Brandon Gongora

Disciplinary Summary:

SAC: Justin Portillo (Yellow Card) 45+1'

SAC: Jared Timmer (Yellow Card) 70'

SA: Carter Manley (Yellow Card) 83'

SA: Luke Haakenson (Yellow Card) 85'

SAC: Nick Ross (Yellow Card) 90'

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Yellow Card) 90+1'

SAC: Russel Cicerone (Yellow Card) 90+1'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the loss)

Despite having eight players out due to injury, I commend our players' defensive organization, their commitment and their hunger. For 86 minutes, we were extremely organized and going against one of the best teams, I felt like we deserved something from that game. All this hardship we've experienced this year, we're going to remain focused, and we hope to defy all the odds and fight and make the playoffs.

(On making a playoff push)

We have to keep building. Again, this was an outstanding defensive performance. It's unfortunate to lose off a penalty kick call. The guys definitely deserved more tonight. That being said, the last three games have been strong performances from a defensive standpoint, and we're four points out of playoffs. Based on the amount of hardship we've had to endure over the course of the season, we are as committed and hungry as ever to make the playoffs.

Defender Shannon Gomez

(On the result)

Very disappointing with the result obviously. I think the boys put in a great shift defensively and created some opportunities moving forward. I think we were unlucky to get something out of the game today or at least leave with a point because I think the work we put in on the field tonight deserved much more. I'm proud of the boys but disappointed in the result.

