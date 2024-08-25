Republic FC Tops San Antonio FC in Shutout, 1-0

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC earned its second straight shutout victory on Saturday night, defeating San Antonio FC 1-0 in front of a sold-out crowd at Heart Health Park. The squad put in a dominant defensive performance that was mirrored by an unrelenting high press, resulting in 20 shots to San Antonio's two. Russell Cicerone closed out the performance with a late game-winner, moving him up the ranks to be the third highest-scoring player in club history.

Danny Vitiello delivered the first big play of the night in the 24th minute. Luis Solignac drove the ball down the right flank and found enough space to put a close range shot on target, but Vitiello parried the opportunity away to keep the match even.

Sacramento would respond with a chance of its own minutes later as they forced San Antonio to play out of its defensive corner. Republic FC Academy grad Chibi Ukaegbu - making his third straight start - intercepted the attempted clearance and took on his defender before laying the ball off for Nick Ross. The Scotsman found an open Jack Gurr with a one-touch pass, but Gurr's shot was denied at the post by the San Antonio goalkeeper.

The hosts would continue to put pressure on the other side of the break, putting up four shots in the first 15 minutes. Sacramento found its breakthrough as the clock ticked down as Russell Cicerone stepped up to the spot after San Antonio was called for handball in the box. Getting his longest run since returning from injury, the Michigan-native scored his fourth goal and second game-winner of the campaign.

A stifling defensive performance earned Republic FC its second straight clean sheet and 12th shutout of the year. Danny Vitiello leads the league with 11 clean sheets.

After a bye week, the Quails head East for the final inter-conference match up in regular season play. On Saturday, September 7, The Indomitable Club face off against Charleston Battery, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference. Kickoff from Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina is set for 4:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

Game Notes & Milestones

Justin Portillo reached 20,000 USL Championship regular season minutes

Jack Gurr made his 100th USL Championship regular season appearance

Russell Cicerone scored his 60th USL Championship regular season goal, is now 3rd in all-time Republic FC goals (23)

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 0 San Antonio FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

August 24, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Russell Cicerone (P) 87' ; SA - None

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Justin Portillo (caution) 43', Jared Timmer (caution) 70', Nick Ross (caution) 90', Russell Cicerone (caution) 90'+; SA - Carter Manley (caution) 83', Luke Haakenson (caution) 83', Jorge Hernandez (caution) 90'+

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Chibi Ukaegbu, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Aldair Sanchez, Jack Gurr, Justin Portillo (Trevor Amann 66'), Luis Felipe, Nick Ross (Conor Donovan 90'+), Kieran Phillips (Sebastian Herrera 66'), Cristian Parano (Russell Cicerone 46')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Blake Willey, Rafael Jauregui, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 20, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 1, Fouls: 17, Corner Kicks: 10, Offsides: 0

San Antonio FC: Pablo Sisniego, Kendall Burks, Carter Manley, Trova Boni, Nelson Blanco, Luke Haakenson (Hugo Mbongue 87'), Jorge Hernandez, Bura, Rece Buckmaster (Shannon Gomez 67'), Luis Solignac (C), Jesus Brigido (Machop Chol 53')

Unused Substitutes: Brandon Gongora, Sofiane Djeffal

Stats: Shots: 2, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 5, Fouls: 10, Corner Kicks: 0, Offsides: 2

