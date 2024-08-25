Jahmali Waite Wins Terminix Save of the Week - Week 24

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite was awarded the Terminix Save of the Week for Week 24 - his sixth time winning the honor this season - for his heroic close-range save against Orange County SC, keeping the Locos in the fight until Eric Calvillo scored the game winner later in the match.

