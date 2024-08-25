Phoenix Rising Finishes 0-0 Versus North Carolina FC

August 25, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX, Arizona - For the second consecutive match, Phoenix Rising FC (6-9-8) drew 0-0 at home, this time against North Carolina FC.

Played in the desert heat, it was a relatively lethargic start to the match for both teams, with Carolina controlling more of the ball and Rising looking more the attacking threat. Through the first fifteen minutes of play, possession was split 60/40 in favor of Carolina.

After finding success attacking the outside of the pitch in its last match, Rising carried those tactics into Saturday's game versus Carolina with mixed results. Midfielders Juan Carlos Azocar and Edgardo Rito continually found space in-behind the Carolina defenders, but timing was off on connecting the pass to their runs, with passes consistently cut out or played too long, and an assistant that was quick to flag for offside.

It wasn't until minute 37 that Rising attempted its first shot, finding Tomas Angel with a long ball over the top. Angel brought the ball down delicately and played it around his defender before putting his laces through it and knocking it toward frame. Unable to find a corner, he hit it directly at the North Carolina goalkeeper, Jake McGuire, who closed his fists and punched it away.

"I feel the first 20-25 minutes we were not good and after that we picked up - I thought we were much better the last 60-65 minutes of the game - we controlled the game, we created chances, but we are lacking the goal," said Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "We need to find a way because the defense is not conceding, we've had a lot of clean sheets but to win games and get three points we have to score a goal."

North Carolina took advantage of Rising high up the pitch and countered quickly, forcing two saves out of Rocco, and finishing the half with six shots but just the two on frame along with four yellow cards.

With ten minutes played in the second half, Rising had taken control of the game and the ball, now holding its own 60/40 lead in possession, but it was North Carolina that surged forward to record the first chance of the half. Rafa Mentzingen countered quickly, taking the ball to the endline before centering it low to Rodrigo da Costa near the penalty spot. Da Costa side-footed it toward net and forced a save from Rocco diving to his right.

It was a wakeup call for Rising, which quickly made its first change of the night, bringing Jearl Margaritha in for his club debut. His impact was felt almost immediately, as he took two players on and poked a shot toward net from about ten yards out. The ball deflected high in the air, and Azocar had a second swing at it, knocking it toward frame, but wide.

Rising closed the half in a fury, with six shots in the final five minutes, and the best of its chances in the closing minute of the match. Angel played the ball into the feet of Margaritha who knocked the ball low through traffic toward the net. It deflected up and forced a difficult stop out of McGuire, who saved it into the path of Dariusz Formella. Formella's rebound was on target but struck the face of McGuire and went out of bounds for a corner kick.

For the second consecutive match at home, the final whistle was blown a 0-0 tie. Rising has now held its opponents scoreless in four of its last five matches. However, it has also been four matches or 416 minutes since Rising last scored itself. Next up, Rising takes to the road to kick off against Loudoun Town. That match will be broadcast live on Arizona Family's Sports and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Scoring:

N/A

Discipline:

CAR - 10' Ezra Armstrong (caution)

CAR - 29' Rafa Mentzingen (caution)

CAR - 41' Justin Malou (caution)

CAR - 43' Collin Martin (caution)

PHX - 51' John Scearce (caution)

PXH - 67' Giulio Doratiotto (caution)

Lineups:

Phoenix Rising FC - Rocco Ríos Novo, Emil Cuello (82' Gabi Torres), Alejandro Fuenmayor, Pape Mar Boye, John Scearce, Renzo Zambrano, Juan Carlos Azocar (70' Damien Barker John), Giulio Doratiotto (70' Jose Hernandez), Charlie Dennis (82' Dariusz Formella), Edgardo Rito (57' Jearl Margaritha), Tomas Angel.

Substitutes Not Used - Mohamed Traore, Patrick Rakovsky, Jamison Ping, Christopher Grote.

Tampa Bay Rowdies - Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Bryce Washington, Justin Malou, Ezra Armstrong, Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (78' Jaden Servania), Rafa Mentzingen (70' Shaft Brewer), Louis Perez (70' Raheem Somersall), Rodrigo da Costa, Oalex Anderson (78' Evan Conway).

Substitutes Not Used - Jacori Hayes, Daniel Navarro, Akira Fitzgerald.

