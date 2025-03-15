Switchbacks Fight Tough Battle Against Detroit City FC

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Anthony Fontana in action

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks played their first home match of the 2025 season against Detroit City FC ending with a final score of 1-2.

The Switchbacks kicked off the match by holding a 67.5% possession in just the first 15 minutes. With starters like #11 Quenzi Huerman and #20 Yosuke Hanya, they both kept the attacking style heavy, with Huerman having three shots and Hanya having two shots in just the first half. Defensively the team won eight out of eight tackles, two interceptions and had a total of 237 accurate passes.

The action was brought up a notch in the second half with #27 Juan Tejada scoring in the 47'. Hanya ran up the right side of the pitch for an attempted shot from inside the 18. The shot was saved and deflected off Detroit City FC goalkeeper, which placed the ball perfectly in front of Tejada giving him the opportunity to score the lone goal for the Switchbacks.

In the 62', Detroit Captain #5 Stephen Carroll sent a long pass from the center line to the top of the left box, which was tapped off a Detroit player, landing it in front of #7 Darren Smith. Smith was challenged by Switchbacks Goalkeeper #1 Christian Herrera, but was able to send it over the goal line.

As the clock was getting close to full time, the nerves were high on what the final outcome of the game would be. In the 82', Detroit player, #3 Alexander Villanueva, sent a cross in front of the 6-yard box. Switchbacks defender #14 Duke Lacroix slid in front of the goal to attempt a tackle, but Lacroix had too much momentum, unfortunately pushing the ball into the back of the net, finalizing the score 1-2.

Switchbacks head on the road for the next two matches against Sacramento Republic on March 22nd, and against Indy Eleven on March 29th. Don't miss out on the next Switchbacks home match on April 5th as they take on April 5th! To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

After Match Quotes: James Chambers: Overall Thoughts

" Really good performance from the group up until the 60th minute, had complete control of the game and should have scored multiple goals. We give up a sloppy goal, and it derailed us, we bounced back and kept pushing to get the win, but we let Detroit off the hook and conceded another sloppy goal."

On moving forward to the next two road matches:

"We have to get back to work, stay hungry and turn our attention to Sacramento next week. It's very early in the season but we are giving ourselves an awful lot of work to do."

Akeem Ward:

On playing at Weidner Field for the first time as a Switchbacks player.

"I've always been, you know, coming here, playing against it, so it's good to have the fans on the side, and the altitude, everything. Yeah, it's good. I like it. Hope to keep building and, you know, make the place a fortress."

Juan Tejada:

On his goal of the night

"I think it was a great play by Yosuke (Hanya). We have to be in those places at the right moment. And fortunately, I was in the right place at the right time, and we got to score. You know, very happy to get the score, but disappointed for a loss."

Match Statistics: Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (1) DET: Carlos Saldana: (3)

Goals: COS: Tejada (47') DET: Smith (62'), Lacroix (COS Own Goal) (81')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Fontana (73') DET:YC: Polisi (10'), Wiedt (38')

