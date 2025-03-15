Loudoun United Football Club Tops North Carolina FC, 2-1

March 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Cary, NC - Loudoun United Football Club secure three points on the road against North Carolina FC in a 2-1 victory at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Match Summary

Loudoun United Football Club come back from behind one goal and move to 2-0-0 on the season following a 2-1 victory against North Carolina FC. It was the home team, North Carolina FC, that opened the scoring first at WakeMed Soccer Park in the 32nd minute following a goal by Rafael Mentzingen, assisted by Rodrigo Da Costa. However, just eight minutes later, the Red-and-White answered with a goal of their own from Abdellatif Aboukoura in the 40th minute, assisted by Florian Valot. Aboukoura struck a ball from outside the corner of the 18-yard box that was too much for the North Carolina goalkeeper to handle as it ended up in the side netting. The first half finished as a 1-1 draw.

Following a back-and-forth first half, Loudoun's second-half subs, Ben Mines and Riley Bidois, saw action quickly. In the 63rd minute, Mines found Bidois on a breakaway that ended in a tap-in goal for Bidois, his first of the 2025 campaign. The pair of subs continued to pressure the North Carolina backline and give the Red-and-White more scoring chances throughout the remainder of the second half, their best chance coming in the 77th minute when Mines hit the North Carolina crossbar off a pass from Bidois. Bidois's goal was enough to get Loudoun the win, as the match finished 2-1 in favor of the Red-and-White.

Thoughts from the Team

Head Coach Ryan Martin on securing two wins in two matches to start off the 2025 season:

"We are feeling really good, but obviously, it's one match at a time for us. But for our guys to have the resilience and confidence to come back from behind in both matches and secure a big six points on the road for us, it shows what we are all about and what we are building here."

Abdellatif Aboukoura on scoring two goals in two games to start his 2025 campaign:

"I'm feeling good, we just need to stay consistent and not look too far ahead. It's important to take things game by game and stay focused on ourselves."

Notes

Loudoun United Football Club secure their first away win in history against North Carolina FC.

Florian Valot recorded his 30th career USL Championship assist on the goal by Abdellatif Aboukoura.

Abdellatif Aboukoura finds the back of the net again, his second goal in as many matches.

Riley Bidois nets his first goal of the 2025 campaign.

Ben Mines recorded his first assist for the Red-and-White on the goal by Riley Bidois.

About Segra Field

Segra Field is a premier 5,000-seat stadium and home to United Soccer League (USL) Championship team, Loudoun United FC. Located in Leesburg, VA, the stadium officially opened its doors on August 9, 2019. Segra Field has the capability to host a variety of other events including concerts, corporate gatherings, festivals, and more. The flexibility of the venue allows each host the ability to transform the space and create a memorable event.

About Loudoun United FC

Loudoun United FC (LUFC) is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Loudoun County, Virginia. The club plays in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, one of the most successful professional soccer leagues in the world. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.loudoununitedfc.com.

