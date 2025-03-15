Rowdies Held Scoreless in Tulsa Loss

TULSA, OK - The Tampa Bay Rowdies suffered a 1-0 defeat to hosts FC Tulsa at ONEOK Field on Saturday night.

"We still managed to create some really good opportunities today," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "We had two or three chances that, had we taken them, it could have been the difference in the game. To not take your opportunities and then give away poor goals like we have is disappointing. We're still creating, it's just a matter of that final moment."

For the second straight week, the Rowdies held a sizable edge in possession over their opponent (60 to 40 over Tulsa) but failed to convert the advantage into any tallies. Tampa Bay registered three total shots on target, while Tulsa converted on their lone shot on frame to find a winner late in the match.

Tulsa's breakthrough goal came in the 73rd minute off a corner kick opportunity. A curling delivery from the corner passed by the outstretched arms of Rowdies keeper Nicolas Campisi, allowing the ball to reach Tulsa's Lamar Batista. Rowdies captain Aaron Guillen did enough to keep Batista from getting a clean touch on the service, but the rebound off Batista fell into the path of Tulsa defender Patrick Seagrist, who promptly deposited the ball into the empty net.

The Rowdies pushed for a late equalizer on two chances in stoppage time. Substitute Nate Worth took aim first with a blast inside the box into the arms of keeper Johan Penaranda. Worth then set up the final opportunity of the night with a well-placed cross into the center of the box for the head of midfielder Cammy MacPherson, whose attempt was on target but handled by Penaranda.

"Ultimately, we get undone by another error for [Tulsa's] goal," said Neilson. "That's really killed us these last two weeks. But we've got pull ourselves together now and get ready for Miami next week."

Next up, the Rowdies travel south to face in-state rivals Miami FC on Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary

TUL - Seagrist (Batista), 73'

Cation Summary

TUL - Dalou, Yellow Card, 22'

TBR - Niyongabire, Yellow Card, 29'

TBR - Arteaga, Yellow Card, 31'

TBR - Pacius, Yellow Card, 50'

TBR - Guillen, Yellow Card, 54'

Lineups

Rowdies: Campisi, Wyke, Castellanos, Guillen, Niyongabire (Moon, 64'), Crisostomo, Basset (Worth, 72'), MacPherson, Bodily, Arteaga (Hilton, 64'), Pacius

Rowdies Bench: Bandre, DeJesus, Lasso, Vancaeyezeele, Hilton, Worth, Moon

Tulsa: Penaranda, Rogers, Cissoko, Batista, St Clair, Diallo, Colli (Pierre, 90+6'), Damm (Seagrist, 45'), Stojanovic (Bettache, 64'), Calheira, Dalou (ElMedkhar, 64')

Tulsa Bench: Dowd, Pierre, Seagrist, Serrato (78'), Bettache, Lukic, ElMedkhar

